There’s a way to avoid Arcane Season 2 spoilers after “heartbreaking” leaks

If you’re one of many Arcane fans left “heartbroken” by the Season 2 leaks, don’t fret – there’s a way to avoid spoilers before its official release date in November.

This week, reports emerged that the first five episodes of the beloved League of Legends show’s second and final chapter had been leaked online.

The news has been met with outrage from the fans, with one writing in response to a Reddit post about the leak, “Are you serious? This is just heartbreaking honestly. They worked sooo hard.

“It’s odd to feel like you have to avoid spoilers before the full trailer has even come out. I hope nobody supports this.”

“That honestly makes me so mad. The creators put so much effort into it, just for some asshat looking for clout,” said another, while a third wrote, “Great, now all I have to do is not use the Internet for three months.”

Thankfully, you don’t have to avoid anything, as there’s a way to block spoilers from your browser: using an extension.

There are numerous extensions available right now that allow you to customize them according to whatever title it is you want to avoid – including Arcane Season 2.

For example, Spoiler Protection 2.0 is one of many that can be added to Firefox or Google Chrome. All you have to do is download it, add in the keywords you want to avoid, and you’re ready to go online without walking through a veritable minefield.

Deadpool & Wolverine fans recommended installing a spoiler extension ahead of its release, and now you can do the same for Arcane Season 2 and other titles.

After all, the news of the leak arrived amid a wider Netflix breach, which allegedly saw titles such as Dandadan, Terminator Zero, and the upcoming Mononoke movie make their way online.

Arcane is the latest to be involved. In a now-deleted tweet, Kammelin, a production assistant at Fortiche, the French animation studio behind the Netflix series, wrote (via MobileSyrup): “We just got informed that episodes from Arcane Season 2 have been leaked.

“I cannot express how sad we are, we worked very hard on the show: please, try to avoid the spoilers as much as you can and do not share them. It feels devastating ngl.”

Arcane Season 1 was celebrated as one of the best video game adaptations ever made, with the nine-episode second chapter of the League of Legends series taking us back to Piltover as Vi and Jinx prepare for all-out war.

