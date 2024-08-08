Arcane Season 2 leaks as first five full episodes drop online after Netflix breach

The upcoming second season of Arcane has suffered a massive blow, as the first five episodes have now leaked in their entirety.

A reported breach of Netflix resulted in multiple anime shows being leaked to the Internet. Now, that leak has expanded to include Arcane.

The leak consists of the first five episodes of the wildly popular League of Legends anime, which has been in development for years. Season 1 was released in 2021 to critical acclaim, but the studio cited a desire to focus on quality as why development took so long.

Riot Games | Netflix Arcane fans will now be dodging spoilers after five episodes leaked as a result of a Netflix breach.

The leak comes just a few months before the November 2024 release of Arcane Season 2. That season is slated to be the show’s last, as confirmed by series creator Christian Linke in a June 2024 tweet.

Arcane Season 2 will consist of nine episodes total, meaning four further episodes remain unleaked as of this writing. Nonetheless, it creates a minefield for eager fans who must now spend the next three months trying to dodge spoilers.

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung, Arcane follows sisters Vi and Jinx as they attempt to move from the desolate Zaun into the utopian society of Piltover.

According to Linke, Season 2 will be about war and will see sisters Vi and Jinx come to blows. Previous synopses have also teased the brewing conflict between Piltover and Zaun, which will come about as a direct result of Jinx’s actions in Season 1.

As of this writing, neither Netflix nor any associated production companies have addressed the leak. Dexerto reached out to Netflix for comment, but they have yet to respond.

