VCS match-fixing scandal explained: Vietnam’s pro LoL league in peril

League of Legends has had its fair share of pro play match-fixing scandals, but Vietnam’s pro league, the VCS, has been hit by one big enough to put the entire region’s scene in jeopardy. Here’s what you need to know about the VCS match-fixing scandal.

The VCS has long been one of the strongest dark horse regions at international League of Legends events, with a select few Vietnamese players and teams making their mark and upsetting brackets for years. Many were looking forward to seeing their best team at MSI 2024.

However, these players aren’t paid like they’re playing in a major region, with many players allegedly resorting to alternate methods of gaining income, like purposely fixing matches and cashing in on the bets.

And, while this isn’t the first betting scandal to hit the VCS, this one is so widespread and all-encompassing within the league that it could end up sinking the entire region’s pro scene. Here’s everything we know about the VCS match-fixing scandal.

Why did the VCS shut down?

The initial shutdown was on March 18, 2024, as VCS organizers caught wind of a possible issue with match-fixing within the league.

The shutdown was intended to determine which, if any, players or coaches were involved in purposely influencing the result of games. At the time of the shutdown, it was determined that the standings as of Week 7’s end would decide which teams qualified for Playoffs.

There wasn’t an update until over a week later when at least one player from every team in the league was suspended, and the VCS had this to say of the situation:

“Based on the initial results, we had decided to temporarily suspend all competition activities of the following individuals and will continue to analyze additional data. During the suspension, these individuals will not be able to participate in any Riot Games Esports activities, including official tournaments or those organized by third parties.”

Which players were suspended in VCS scandal?

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games BeanJ, one of the players suspended in this scandal, has represented Vietnam at both MSI and Worlds in the past.

In total, 32 players and coaches have been suspended for their involvement in match-fixing within the VCS. However, it’s important to note that not all of these League pros and coaches are permanently suspended or will have administrative action taken against them past the investigation.

This list of 32 players is made up of those who are currently under investigation, meaning that they’ll have to be cleared of suspicion before returning to pro play. There’s a chance that some players wrapped up in this scandal will be able to return to the league.

Here’s a full list of the players and coaches involved at the time of writing, separated into the teams they represent in the league.

GAM Esports

Đỗ ‘Blazes’ Đình Sang (Mid Laner)

Lê ‘Pyshiro’ Viết Huy (ADC)

Team Flash

Lê ‘Dzung’ Minh Dũng (Manager)

Đinh ‘Marcus’ Bùi Quốc Cường (Top Laner)

Lê ‘Draktharr’ Ngọc Toàn (Jungler)

Nguyễn ‘Jane’ Hoàng Khánh (Mid Laner)

Lương ‘Puddin’ Thành Tài (ADC)

Team Secret

Quách ‘Qiang’ Khánh Hoàng (Jungler)

Hoàng ‘Eddie’ Công Nghĩa (ADC)

Vikings Esports

Ngô ‘Kratos’ Đức Khánh (Top Laner)

Lương ‘Gury’ Hải Long (Jungler)

Võ ‘Kairi’ Văn Phi (Support)

Nguyễn ‘Bunn’ Vũ Khang Nguyên (Support Sub)

CERBERUS Esports

Nguyễn ‘Pun’ Đăng Khoa (Top Laner)

Trần ‘Ikigai’ Bảo Quang (Jungler)

Nguyễn ‘Richard I’ Hoàng Phú (Mid Laner)

Nguyễn ‘Slowz’ Huy Hùng

MGN Blue Esports

Võ ‘Ryuk’ Hoàng Lê Khang (Top Laner)

Đào ‘Rigel’ Văn Tuấn (Top Lane Sub)

Nguyễn ‘Sorn’ Minh Hào (Jungle)

Bùi ‘Froggy’ Văn Minh Hải (Mid Lane)

Tiêu ‘Zodiac’ Quốc Lương (Support)

Team Whales

Note: The organization has already opted to drop these two suspended players.

Trần ‘BeanJ’ Văn Chính (Jungler)

Lê ‘Gloryy’ Ngọc Vinh (Mid Laner)

Rainbow Warriors

Note: All of these players and managers will not be protected by the org, and the org has chosen not to appeal anything. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean all those involved will be suspended, and the investigation into the severity of the involvement for both players and managers is ongoing.

Nguyễn ‘HinieeeC’ Hoàng Nghĩa (Manager)

Nguyễn ‘Raze’ Kỳ Vương (Coach)

Nguyễn ‘Yuki’ Anh Kiệt (Top Laner)

Nguyễn ‘2T’ Trọng Trí (Top Laner)

Nguyễn ‘Spot’ Phan Đình Khôi (Jungler)

Nguyễn ‘Hyo’ Trung Hiếu’Trung Hiếu (Jungler)

Nguyễn ‘Artifact’ Văn Hậu (Mid Laner)

Vũ ‘K1ller’ Quốc Hưng (ADC)

When is the VCS coming back?

We have no information about when the VCS will return to regular operation. While the way they’ve wrapped the regular season has laid out a Playoffs bracket, the sheer number of players involved with this scandal leaves questions as to which teams can field a full roster.

Considering every team has had at least two players get suspended concerning this incident, no team has a full roster they can currently field.

And, with MSI starting in May, these teams have a limited amount of time to wrap things up if they want to have a team that can represent the region at MSI.

However, the product manager on both the PCS and VCS, Ban ‘ChisinX’ Chee has assured fans that getting Playoffs underway is a “top priority” for the league and its organizers.