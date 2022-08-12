Hit League of Legends Netflix show Arcane wins big at 2022 Emmys

League of Legends’ hit TV show, Arcane, received ample recognition by winning three Emmy Awards — and it’s still in the running to win more.

Arcane took a deep dive into the lore of League of Legends — showcasing a select few champions in a never before seen light. The momentous nine-episode series quickly gained traction, becoming one of the most popular animated Netflix series of all time.

The 2022 Emmys revealed the winners of the Juried Awards — where Arcane won three Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation Awards:

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist Arcane • “The Boy Savior” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel, Art Direction Arcane • “Happy Progress Day!” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer Arcane • “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix



These will be officially presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 3 and 4 — but Arcane is still in the running to win even more.

The recently won Juried Awards are a separate category from the Nominated Emmy Awards — where Arcane was nominated for Oustanding Animated Program and Oustanding Sound Editing for a Drama Series and Animation.

Juried Emmy Awards are vote based within the select jury, thereby having no nominations. Instead, the jury openly discusses the potential entries. More than one winner could be announced — they may even decide on none.

As for the nominated Emmy 2022 awards, there’s still some time before the winners are finalized. Therefore, Arcane is very much still in the running for more Emmys.

The production team in charge of Arcane planned extensively for years, so it’s great news for LoL fans that the Netflix Series has been getting mainstream recognition.