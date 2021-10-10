100 Thieves teams up with Lil Nas X for LoL Worlds 2021 hype video

100 Thieves have released their own hype video for Worlds 2021, and now CouRage, Valkyrae, and more can officially say they’ve appeared in a music video with Lil Nas X.

League of Legends Worlds is always one of the biggest esports events of the year, and things are set to officially kick off on Monday, October 11 with the start of group stage play.

In the days leading up to the premier there was speculation that Lil Nas X might even be joining 100 Thieves after being seen with Valkyrae, which might still be partly true, but turns out they were actually working on a music video for Worlds 2021.

Valkyrae, CouRage, Nadeshot, JhbTeam, and the 100 Thieves LoL squad all appear in the music video, which features Lil Nas X performing his tracks “THATS WHAT I WANT” and “INDUSTRY BABY” at the org’s compound.

If your a 100T esports fan, this is definitely an unexpected treat as we head into the biggest LoL event of the year, and if you were wondering who Lil Nas X might be rooting for, that question has definitely been answered.

