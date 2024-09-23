N3on hits back after Kick staff claims he viewbotted streams

Kick streamer Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama has hit back after an employee of the streaming website confirmed that he was viewbotting his channel.

N3on has skyrocketed in popularity on Kick throughout the last couple of years, reaching almost 100,000 peak viewers in the process.

Many viewers considered his rise to be sudden, however, and began claiming that the Kick streamer was viewbotting his channel. JiDion called him out for doing it during an IRL stream back in June 2024, causing N3on to lash out at the YouTuber.

Article continues after ad

In a viral clip from September 18, 2024, a Kick employee confirmed that N3on was botting his views and revealed that his real viewership was much lower.

“At one point, N3on was botting. 36,000 is now his average,” he said. “At one point, I remember this dude was hitting 90 [thousand]. This dude was hitting 90,000. I’m just giving you proof that, yes, yes we’re honing in on it.”

Article continues after ad

N3on has since reacted to the staff member’s claims and denied that he ever botted his channel. “I hate when motherf**kers discredit my success bro. I was averaging 100k with the fastest chat ever in history, right?” he said. “…get off my f**king d*ck bro, give me some credit for once in my life.”

Article continues after ad

“This old a*s man. I don’t have any beef with you bro, I love Kick. I love Kick staff. Bro… worry about fixing the API and sh*t…you cannot discredit [me].”

N3on also claimed that when he would end his stream, other channels like Sneako and the Fresh and Fit podcast would go up in viewers.

The US Federal Trade Commission announced a new ruling back in August that would put a stop to AI-generated product reviews and prevent influencers from buying fake “indicators.” These would include buying views, as the FTC says they mislead customers on the creator’s authority on a subject.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unless challenged in court, the new ruling will take place on October 13, 2024.