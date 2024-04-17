Kick streamer catches shark and sits on it while posing on stream

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds caught a shark during her stream as she posed for photos sitting on the back of the predator and holding its mouth open.

Natalie Reynolds and her group of friends slept over on a beach the night before to try and catch some sharks. However, with the IRL stream not working and their pursuit unsuccessful, she returned with her team once again to “catch some monster sharks” on April 15.

Despite trying for hours the previous day, after setting up their specialized fishing equipment and waiting for just an hour, a shark finally took the bait.

The streamer rushed over, put a harness on, and took control of the fishing rod, and around five minutes later they managed to catch it.

As the Shark’s fin pointed out the top of the shallow water, it quickly got closer: “Oh the shark is right there! It’s right there! Oh my f**king god,” Reynolds shouted.

The shark tried to wrestle its way out numerous times, but they were able to keep it fairly still as they held it and posed for various photos. Reynolds even sat on its back and held the shark’s mouth open with help from her team.

But, soon after they released it back into the water she realized she had been harmed by the shark’s sharp skin: “There is cuts on my a**hole, right where I was sitting on top of the shark. I am bleeding right by my bu*t.”

Clips from the stream have gone viral, with a mixed reception, with some describing the incident as “shark abuse.”

This is not the first time Reynolds has received backlash for catching animals. She previously came under fire in January for hunting a wild boar on a Kick stream and then spearing it to death.

Despite Kick’s Community Guidelines not having any policies prohibiting animal cruelty at the time, she was banned by the platform.

Kick has now updated their policies to state: “Strictly no illegal violence against animals will be tolerated. Videos displaying legal hunting practices are permitted. However, graphic, close-up and gruesome displays of suffering are not allowed.”

At the time of writing, Natalie Reynolds has not been banned on Kick following the shark stream.