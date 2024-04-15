Johnny Somali wants to work with Twitch to “destroy” Kick for banning him

Streamer Johnny Somali is pleading to be unbanned from Twitch, offering to help the Amazon-owned platform “destroy” Kick after being banned.

Johnny Somali was permanently banned from Twitch before making the jump to Kick and Rumble, and has been IRL streaming on both platforms ever since.

However, it’s fair to say his adventures have landed him in a fair bit of hot water, especially in Japan, with locals attacking him for harassment and racist remarks, as well as being arrested and subsequently deported for an unauthorized livestream in a restaurant.

Recently, the streamer was also arrested in Israel for harassing a female police officer, before being arrested again after putting up pictures of Adin Ross, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein on the Western Wall — a holy site in Israel. The streamer was banned from Jerusalem for 50 days as a result.

Somali was later suspended from Kick following the incident and is now calling on Twitch to take him back. “Unban me Twitch, I am a changed man,” he pleaded in a post on Twitter/X.

“I made a mistake 1 year ago at the age of 22 under the influence of alcohol. I have matured and grown since then.”

Not only that, but the streamer proposed he’d also help the platform “destroy” their rival too. “I will help you destroy Kick,” he wrote. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

It’s unclear if Twitch will lift the permanent suspension. However, the Amazon-owned streaming site is looking into giving permabanned streamers “another chance” — allowing some to apply to be unbanned but with some exceptions.