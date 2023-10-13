Johnny Somali arrested again for unauthorized Kick stream in restaurant

Kick streamer Johnny Somali has been arrested in Japan once again, this time over an unauthorized live broadcast in a restaurant.

Johnny Somali, real name Ismael Ramsey Khalid, is a divisive streamer on Kick who is currently living in Japan.

Somali, a US citizen, is known for his controversial broadcasts, where he will often taunt Japanese locals by repeating phrases like “Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

In the past, Somali’s actions have resulted in violence toward him, with the streamer getting confronted over his antics by angry passersby and even getting physically harmed during live streams.

Article continues after ad

In September, Somali was notably arrested for trespassing on a construction site, where he was reportedly screaming “Fukushima” repeatedly, referencing the nuclear disaster that took place in the country in 2011.

Article continues after ad

Days later, Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Matsuno publicly discussed the issue, saying that such streamers were “invading privacy and causing nuisance.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Johnny Somali arrested again for “forcible obstruction of business”

Mere weeks later, reports have emerged stating that Somali has been arrested once again.

A report from The Mainichi states that on October 12, Osaka Prefectural Police arrested both Somali and another American man on suspicion of “forcible obstruction of business” after broadcasting inside of a restaurant in Osaka’s Chuo Ward.

Article continues after ad

Kick: johnnysomali Johnny Somali is a controversial Kick streamer who is known for making offensive remarks toward locals in Japan.

Investigators say that Somali was “disrupting the business of restaurants” in Osaka, with examples being entering the kitchen while streaming and playing loud music.

This is just the latest news to come from Somali following his previous arrest last month.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what Somali’s status is, but we’ll keep you updated on Dexerto as more information becomes available.