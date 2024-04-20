EntertainmentKick

xQc speechless after TrainwrecksTV claims to be richer than him

Meera Jacka
A selfie of xQc on the left, TrainwrecksTV on the rightInstagram: xqcow1 / Instagram: tylerniknam

xQc was left speechless after trash-talking with TrainwrecksTV while streaming, which resulted in the latter claiming to be richer than him.

Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Félix Lengyel, better known online as ‘xQc’, was live streaming games of Call of Duty with Tyler Faraz Niknam, better known as TrainwrecksTV.

After a match, the pair began “trash-talking” with Trainwreck claiming that even though he did “nothing for a living”, he “bodied” xQc’s “entire team.”

xQc responded by calling Trainwreck “poor”, something the co-founder of Kick didn’t take lightly.

“I’m richer than you, believe me, I’m richer than you,” Trainwreck snapped back. “You can tell the public whatever you want but you and I both know I’m richer than you.”

He went on to warn xQc to never “talk to me like that again,” telling him to “get the f*** out of here.”

xQc was left stunned, taking a moment to respond before stating, “Wait, you got offended and you’re wrong at the same time? That’s insane.”

Trainwreck continued returning fire, instructing xQc not to “disrespect” him and to “do what’s honorable.” Left speechless, xQc attempted to calm the situation; “Chill the f*** out.”

Jake Lucky shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), adding in the replies that xQc went on to win the pair’s game of Call of Duty: Black Ops III. He added, “Train said it was all love and sometimes their trash talk goes too far.”

