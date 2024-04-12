TV & MoviesK-Drama

Hospital Playlist director says Season 3 will happen — but there’s a catch

Gabriela Silva
Jo Jung-suk and Kim Dae-myung in Hospital Playlist as Ik-jun and Seok-hyeong.tvN

While getting a spinoff K-drama, Hospital Playlist fans get hopeful news of a Season 3 from the director as he and the cast reunited.

Hospital Playlist is undeniably one of the most well-received and successful Slice of Life K-dramas to come from tvN and Netflix. The medical drama developed a large fanbase and its been two years since the second season finale.

Fans have often rallied for a new season that would bring back the beloved characters. Director Shin Won-ho has often explained he’s not in a rush to develop a Season 3. But while appearing with the cast of Hospital Playlist on the YouTube channel Nattering with Nah, director Sihn spilled the beans.

Actor Jung Kyung-ho randomly said over dinner that director Shin is working on a new installment, hinting it was Hospital Playlist. Even actor Yoon Yeon-seok commented the original plan was to make Season 3 of the K-drama.

To everyone’s surprise, director Shin admitted that Hospital Season 3 isn’t a fleeting memory or something he’s not devoted to. The catch? “I’ll work on it someday. Someday,” said the director.

The revelations received jaw-dropping gasps and shock from the original cast. There it is: Hospital Playlist Season 3 will happen, but not anytime soon. Director Shin’s current project is a spinoff K-drama of Hospital Playlist, Resident Playbook.

It takes place within the same universe but focuses on a different branch of Yulje Medical Center focused on OB/GYN residents.

Hospital Playlist is available to stream on Netflix and you can catch up on all the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024.

