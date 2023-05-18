Honkai Star Rail devs reveal nerf coming to Seele Ultimate visuals amid community outcry

HoYoverse will be nerfing the visual effects of Seele’s Ultimate in a future Honkai Star Rail update, following a wave of player complaints.

Seele is one of the best characters in Honkai Star Rail, which is largely down to her ludicrous damage and ability to receive extra turns when landing killing blows. This makes her a must for those looking to obliterate foes in the Simulated Universe and take down the game’s toughest content with ease.

Article continues after ad

However, many Honkai Star Rail players have complained about the intensity of Seele’s Ultimate effects. While it may be well-animated and look incredibly stylish, the Ultimate features a lot of flashing visuals.

After all, the mixture of flashing white lights and speedy transitions can become rather overwhelming, especially when playing for long periods of time. Fortunately, HoYoverse has now addressed this issue in their recent Q&A.

Seele to receive visual Ultimate nerf

HoYoverse Seele’s Ultimate has a lot of flashy effects.

“The Crew is actively working on finding the best solution to optimize this. We plan to add the relevant options into the game settings for Trailblazers to personalize this parameter,” said HoYoverse.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the option to turn down the visual effects on Seele’s Ultimate will not be present in the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. This is because the feature requires extra development, but HoYoverse has assured players that it will be present in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It will certainly be a relief to many Seele mains, particularly those who play the game at double speed for long periods of time. Quite when this eagerly-requested option will appear in the game remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll have to put up with Seele’s Ultimate for a little longer.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.