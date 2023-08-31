Honkai Star Rail Seele banner rerun: Release date leak & is she worth pulling?

The Honkai Star Rail Seele banner rerun will enable Trailblazers to pull for the 5-star Quantum character, so here’s everything we know so far.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed that Seele could be getting her long-awaited rerun, which means Trailblazers could have another chance to add the Quantum character to their roster.

The previous Seele banner was last available during the game’s 1.0 update, but now Honkai Star Rail leakers claim she will be returning once again. While not much is known about the 4-star characters that will be joining her, this news is obviously incredibly exciting for those who have yet to unlock her.

So, if you didn’t manage to save enough Stellar Jade for Seele during her previous banner or simply wish to unlock her powerful Eidolons, then here’s when you can potentially unlock her.

Is there Seele banner rerun release date?

HoYoverse Seele was the first 5-star to get a banner release.

No, HoYoverse has yet to announce official details on a Seele banner rerun. However, reliable Honkai Star Rail leaker, Dim, revealed that Seele will likely make an appearance in the upcoming 1.4 update.

While this leak should be taken with a grain of salt, it would make perfect sense for Seele to be the first character to receive a rerun. After all, she hasn’t been available to roll on since Version 1.0.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse announces further news on her inevitable return.

Is Seele worth pulling for?

HoYoverse Seele is a fantastic DPS unit.

Yes, Seele is worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail. In fact, Seele is one of the best Honkai Star Rail characters in the game, thanks to her exceptional damage. Not only can her attacks melt through even the tankiest foes, but she can also make short work of multiple enemies thanks to her game-changing Talent – Resurgence.

Resurgence sees Seele enter the buffed state upon defeating an enemy with a Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, and receives an extra turn. Essentially if Seele keeps cutting down her foes, you’ll be able to constantly stay on the offensive until there are no enemies left on the battlefield.

So, if you’re after a fantastic DPS unit and wish to cut your foes to ribbons, then you can’t go wrong by rolling on the Seele banner. Now that you know everything about the Seele banner rerun, make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

