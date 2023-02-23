Hogwarts Legacy sells 12M copies and earns $850M in just two weeks despite boycott attempt

Publisher WB Games has revealed Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 12 million copies in its first two weeks, earning over $850 million.

Despite being surrounded by online controversy, Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be a smash hit among Harry Potter fans as well as gamers with no prior relationship with the franchise despite a boycott.

Months ahead of the game’s release, it was listed as the top-selling game on Steam and amassed over 474,700 concurrent players in its early access phase.

Now, an official press release from Warner Bros. has confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy has earned a staggering $850 million in sales in just its first two weeks, selling over 12 million copies across all platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy reaches impressive sales milestone

In the press release, WB Games offered other milestones Hogwarts Legacy surpassed in its launch window aside from the impressive 12 million copies sales number.

Notably, Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed every previous WB Games’ launch, and exceeded company records for player engagement, with a reported 280 million hours already logged.

Additionally, the company noted that noted the game was a major success on Twitch, where it reached 1.28 million concurrent viewers at its peak.

HoYoverse Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to become a student at Hogwarts in the iconic Wizarding World.

“WB Games’ President David Haddad said, “We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world.”

“Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign,” he concluded.

Hogwarts Legacy’s release also saw a global increase in fan engagement with the Harry Potter IP. Notably, the Wizarding World Digital website saw 300% higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average during the first 10 days of February.

What makes both the $850 million sales and 12 million copies sold figures even more impressive is the fact that the game has yet to release on last-generation platforms like PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The game will no doubt see another jump in sales once the last-gen versions release in April and July 2023.