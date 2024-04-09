This meta Helldivers 2 weapon is the most “useless” choice according to players

Stalwart is a popular weapon in Helldivers 2, but it is unusable in higher-difficulty settings. Here is what players think is the reason behind Stalwart being useless.

One Helldivers 2 fan believes that Stalwart is underrated and more players should be using it. They mentioned in their Reddit post, ” I’ve been running the Stalwart a lot lately coupled with the Guard Dog Rover and it literally turns you into a walking gunship.” They feel it “can bring a rail cannon strike stratagem to handle chargers and bile titans in a pinch, or just rely on your teammates to take them out with railguns, EATs, or Quasars.”

Article continues after ad

In response, players clarified why Stalwart is not used in higher difficulty: “It’s an amazing weapon, but it’s also specialized in a task most people want their primary to do.”

“If you take the stalwart, you have no dedicated charger and titan buster except stratagems. That’s fine on lower difficulties, but relying on only stratagems to deal with them isn’t going to be enough”, another player chimed.

Article continues after ad

Some players believe Stalwart is a waste of a Stratagem slot as they claimed, “The Breaker Incendiary clears breaches no problem.” In reply, “Breaker Incendiary is absolutely cracked. It shreds hordes of bugs and barely requires any aim”, claimed one fellow Helldiver.

Article continues after ad

Based on the comments, it’s clear why Stalwart feels useless. The only benefit is that it reloads very fast and helps you clear waves of enemies quickly, but that is where its viability ends.

If you think about it, Stalwart is a Machine Gun and needs a Strategem slot that could be used for something more destructive. It acts like a primary weapon which renders it ineffective against bigger enemies like Bile Titans.