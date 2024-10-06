Destiny 2 tier list: Best Heavy Grenade Launchers for PvE & PvP

Destiny 2 tier list: Best Heavy Grenade Launchers for PvE & PvPBungie
Heavy Grenade Launchers have been the top dog power weapon of choice for single-target damage in Destiny 2 since The Final Shape launched, usurping Linear Fusions from previous seasons.
Swords have found a niche as utility tools thanks to Keen Edge, and Machine Guns are often considered the king of add-clear. That said, GLs outpace even Rocket Launchers thanks to excellent perk options granting deeper ammo reserves and versatility in all areas of the sandbox.
In tiering Destiny 2’s current best Grenade Launchers, we’ve weighed up the flexibility of their perk pools, how well they perform in PvE and PvP, and their general ease of use. See below for the full tier list, and then continue for a more in-depth breakdown of the cream of the crop.
Heavy Grenade Launcher tier list
|TIER
|Weapon Name
|S
|Edge Transit, Wendigo GL3, Memory Interdict, Cataphract GL3, Typhon GL5
|A
|Parasite, Marsilion-C, Regnant, Interference VI
|B
|Berenger’s Memory, Canis Major, Crowd Pleaser, Dimensional Hypotrochoid, Hullabaloo, Koraxis’s Distress, Outrageous Fortune,
|C
|Blast Battue, Cry Mutiny, Love and Death, Tarnation
Our tiers explained
- S: The best
- A: Very good
- B: There might be situations where these can perform well
- C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them
Meta Analysis
Heavy Grenade Launchers are already extremely potent in Destiny 2’s sandbox. With the launch of Episode Revenant on October 8, they’re guaranteed to be locked in as must-haves, thanks to Revenant’s seasonal artifact featuring several mods intended to bolster their efficiency even further.
We’ll update this list as and when Bungie adds more Grenade Launchers, so expect to see reshuffles following major updates.
S-Tier
Edge Transit
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Void
- Source: Onslaught (Into the Light)
- Best Use: PvE
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin or Cascade Point
Perk 2: Bait and Switch
Masterwork: Velocity or Blast Radius
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds
Masterwork: Handling
As will swiftly become evident throughout this list, Spike Grenades is a best-in-slot in most cases for PvE, with Quick or Volatile Launch the desired barrel. The core perk combo you’re looking for is Bait and Switch with Envious Assassin or Cascade Point.
Bait and Switch provides a 35% damage boost for 10 seconds after dealing damage with all three of your weapons in a short window. Cascade Point and Envious Assassin synergize extremely well, granting increased fire rate or deeper ammo reserves, respectively, for enemy kills before drawing Edge Transit.
Wendigo GL3
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Arc
- Source: Nightfall
- Best Use: PvE & PvP
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Volatile Launch or Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Explosive Light
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine:
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Rangefinder
Masterwork: Blast Radius
Wendigo GL3 doesn’t quite compare to Edge Transit in PvE but it doesn’t lag far behind and, unlike its superior, can roll with top-tier PvP perks. As a guaranteed drop during weeks where it’s the dedicated Nightfall reward, it’s also easier to farm.
For PvE, you’ll want to hunt for Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light. The former will automatically reload the magazine when not in use, while the latter grants a 52% damage increase for a single shot after picking up an Orb of Light (stacks six times).
For PvP, Impulse Amplifier and Rangefinder stack will boost Wendigo’s Velocity to astronomical levels. Perfect for sniping opposing Guardians from afar without giving them time to dodge.
Memory Interdict
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Void
- Source: Potential Xur stock
- Best Use: PvP
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw
Perk 2: Danger Zone
Masterwork: Handling
Memory Interdict can work in PvE with the right rolls but it’s not advised, as it’s outperformed by its competitors. Instead, be on the lookout for one with Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw paired with Danger Zone whenever Xur’s in the Tower.
With said roll, Impulse Amplifier will boost Velocity – integral for PvP – while Danger Zone naturally increases Blast Radius whenever you’re surrounded by enemies. If you’re confident in your ability to land direct hits on opposing Guardians, Quickdraw is the preferred choice.
Cataphract GL3
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Strand
- Source: Trials of Osiris
- Best Use: PvP
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Bait and Switch
Masterwork: Velocity or Handling
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Vorpal Weapon
Masterwork: Velocity
While it’s primarily a PvP GL, it’s worth noting that Cataphract is the only Strand weapon of its type on this list. If you’re looking to build a subclass around the Darkness element, Envious Assassin with Bait and Switch is still a solid combo.
For PvP, where the Trials reward truly shines, Impulse Amplifier with Vorpal Weapon is the top roll. There’s an argument to be made for Explosive Light to replace the latter, but the superior damage boost it provides will almost always be overkill in Crucible. Vorpal Weapon, on the other hand, is a flat 10% damage increase requiring zero setup.
Typhon GL5
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Stasis
- Source: Potential Gunsmith stock
- Best Use: PvE
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Chill Clip
Masterwork: Velocity
|Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie
Masterwork: Velocity
Typhon’s strengths lie in its versatility. For PvE, it can serve as a no-nonsense boss and Major killer with Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light, or be repurposed into a top-tier crowd control tool with Demolitionist and Chill Clip.
For PvP, you’ll want to swap out Hard Launch for Volatile or Confined for superior Veolicity and prioritize Adrenaline Junkie for the second perk for the boos to Handling on kills. Even then, though, it’s not a particularly great choice for the competitive meta, with better options out there.
A-Tier
Parasite
- Element: Solar
- Source: Witch Queen Exotic quest
- Best Use: PvE
|Fixed Roll Perks
|Intrinsic: Worm’s Hunger
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance
Exotic Trait: Worm Byproduct
Stock: Composite Stock
The only weapon on this list you should, bar no exception, never use in PvP, Parasite can outdo almost every other heavy weapon in the game in terms of raw damage, but it does require setup and a risky playstyle.
Firing live worms instead of standard ammunition, each bug gets a stacking buff to explosive range and damage depending on the number of enemies killed immediately beforehand from your other weapons. Combine full stacks of Worm’s Hunger with Worm Byproduct, which empowers the weapon further from self-damage, and you’ll be able to make short work of any boss.
For Warlocks, which have access to plentiful self-healing, Parasite is especially useful, but Titans and Hunters can also make it work with Healing Grenades.
Marsilion-C
- Archetype: Rapid-Fire
- Element: Solar
- Source: Lost Sectors
- Best Use: PvE
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Incandescent or Explosive Light
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Snapshot Sights
Perk 2: Impulse Amplifier
Masterwork: Handling or Velocity
The only Rapid-Fire archetype on this list, Marsilion-C, along with Cry Mutiny, is the only heavy GL able to roll Incandescent and, unlike the latter, isn’t locked to a specific perk setup.
Paired with Envious Assassin, Marsilion can wipe entire rooms with indiscriminate Solar explosions with little downtime. For more widespread appeal, Incandescent can be swapped out for Explosive Light.
The downside? It’s currently only available as a random drop from Lost Sectors, so farming the perfect roll will take some time.
Regnant
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Void
- Source: Avalon Exotic Mission
- Best Use: PvE
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds
Masterwork: Velocity
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Rangefinder
Perk 2: Pugilist
Masterwork: Velocity
While it’s essentially the Void counterpart to Wendigo, Regnant, unlike its sibling – which can’t role Arc’s Voltshot – gets access to Destabilizing Rounds.
Paired with Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin, this boomer will become an add-clear machine. Alternatively, you can use Envious Assassin and Explosive Light for the tried and true single-target option.
Interference VI
- Archetype: Adaptive
- Element: Arc
- Source: World drop
- Best Use: PvE
|Best PvE Roll
|Best PvP Roll
|Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Full Court
Masterwork: Velocity
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Blast Radius
Farming specific world drops is a frustrating experience in Destiny 2, but if you have the patience, Interference VI is an excellent PvE Grenade Launcher.
If you’re lucky enough to find one with Clown Cartridge – a chance to reload the magazine beyond normal capacity – and Full Court, you’ll be machine-gunning bosses down from across the map thanks to the latter’s damage boost (up to 25%) based on each grenade’s travel distance.
B-Tier
|Weapon
|Source
|Best Roll (PvE)
|Best Roll (PvP)
Berenger’s Memory
|World drop
|Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Auto-Loading Holster
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Handling
Canis Major
|Potential Xur stock
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon
Masterwork: Handling
Crowd Pleaser
|Gambit
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades or Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Killing Wind
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Velocity
Dimensional Hypotrochoid
|Neomuna activities
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
Hullabaloo
|Guardian Games
|Barrel: Linear Compensator
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Voltshot
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
|Barrel: Linear Compensator
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
Koraxis’s Distress
|Root of Nightmares
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Reconstruction
Perk 2: Hatchling
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Surrounded
Masterwork: Blast Radius
Outrageous Fortune
|World drop
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Rampage
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Remote Detonation or Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Quickdraw
Masterwork: Handling
C-Tier
|Weapon
|Source
|Best Roll (PvE)
|Best Roll (PvP)
Blast Battue
|Lost Sectors
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Chain Reaction or Auto-Loading Holster
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Disruption Break or Wellspring
Masterwork: Handling
Cry Mutiny
|Monument to Lost Lights
|Fixed roll
|Fixed Roll
Love and Death
|Moon activities
|Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Field Prep
Perk 2: Full Court
Masterwork: Velocity
|Barrel: Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Swashbuckler
Masterwork: Blast Radius or Reload Speed
Tarnation
|The Wellspring
|Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Danger Zone
Masterwork: Blast Radius
|Barrel: Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Killing Wind
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius
That’s a wrap on our tier list for Heavy Grenade Launchers, but be sure to check out our rundown of the best Exotic weapons and builds for all three of Destiny 2’s classes to help you put together the best build for your Guardian.