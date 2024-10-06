GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 tier list: Best Heavy Grenade Launchers for PvE & PvP

destiny 2 best heavy grenade launchersBungie

Heavy Grenade Launchers have been the top dog power weapon of choice for single-target damage in Destiny 2 since The Final Shape launched, usurping Linear Fusions from previous seasons.

Swords have found a niche as utility tools thanks to Keen Edge, and Machine Guns are often considered the king of add-clear. That said, GLs outpace even Rocket Launchers thanks to excellent perk options granting deeper ammo reserves and versatility in all areas of the sandbox.

In tiering Destiny 2’s current best Grenade Launchers, we’ve weighed up the flexibility of their perk pools, how well they perform in PvE and PvP, and their general ease of use. See below for the full tier list, and then continue for a more in-depth breakdown of the cream of the crop.

Heavy Grenade Launcher tier list

TIERWeapon Name
SEdge Transit, Wendigo GL3, Memory Interdict, Cataphract GL3, Typhon GL5
AParasite, Marsilion-C, Regnant, Interference VI
BBerenger’s Memory, Canis Major, Crowd Pleaser, Dimensional Hypotrochoid, Hullabaloo, Koraxis’s Distress, Outrageous Fortune,
CBlast Battue, Cry Mutiny, Love and Death, Tarnation

Our tiers explained

  • S: The best
  • A: Very good
  • B: There might be situations where these can perform well
  • C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

Meta Analysis

Heavy Grenade Launchers are already extremely potent in Destiny 2’s sandbox. With the launch of Episode Revenant on October 8, they’re guaranteed to be locked in as must-haves, thanks to Revenant’s seasonal artifact featuring several mods intended to bolster their efficiency even further.

We’ll update this list as and when Bungie adds more Grenade Launchers, so expect to see reshuffles following major updates.

S-Tier

Edge Transit

Edge Transit grenade launcher in Destiny 2.Dexerto
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Void
  • Source: Onslaught (Into the Light)
  • Best Use: PvE
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin or Cascade Point
Perk 2: Bait and Switch
Masterwork: Velocity or Blast Radius		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds
Masterwork: Handling

As will swiftly become evident throughout this list, Spike Grenades is a best-in-slot in most cases for PvE, with Quick or Volatile Launch the desired barrel. The core perk combo you’re looking for is Bait and Switch with Envious Assassin or Cascade Point.

Bait and Switch provides a 35% damage boost for 10 seconds after dealing damage with all three of your weapons in a short window. Cascade Point and Envious Assassin synergize extremely well, granting increased fire rate or deeper ammo reserves, respectively, for enemy kills before drawing Edge Transit.

Wendigo GL3

Wendigo GL3 legendary Grenade Launcher from Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Arc
  • Source: Nightfall
  • Best Use: PvE & PvP
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Volatile Launch or Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Explosive Light
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine:
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Rangefinder
Masterwork: Blast Radius

Wendigo GL3 doesn’t quite compare to Edge Transit in PvE but it doesn’t lag far behind and, unlike its superior, can roll with top-tier PvP perks. As a guaranteed drop during weeks where it’s the dedicated Nightfall reward, it’s also easier to farm.

For PvE, you’ll want to hunt for Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light. The former will automatically reload the magazine when not in use, while the latter grants a 52% damage increase for a single shot after picking up an Orb of Light (stacks six times).

For PvP, Impulse Amplifier and Rangefinder stack will boost Wendigo’s Velocity to astronomical levels. Perfect for sniping opposing Guardians from afar without giving them time to dodge.

Memory Interdict

destiny 2 memory interdict
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Void
  • Source: Potential Xur stock
  • Best Use: PvP
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw
Perk 2: Danger Zone
Masterwork: Handling

Memory Interdict can work in PvE with the right rolls but it’s not advised, as it’s outperformed by its competitors. Instead, be on the lookout for one with Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw paired with Danger Zone whenever Xur’s in the Tower.

With said roll, Impulse Amplifier will boost Velocity – integral for PvP – while Danger Zone naturally increases Blast Radius whenever you’re surrounded by enemies. If you’re confident in your ability to land direct hits on opposing Guardians, Quickdraw is the preferred choice.

Cataphract GL3

Cataphract GL3 strand heavy grenade launcher in destiny 2.Bungie
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Strand
  • Source: Trials of Osiris
  • Best Use: PvP
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Bait and Switch
Masterwork: Velocity or Handling		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Vorpal Weapon
Masterwork: Velocity

While it’s primarily a PvP GL, it’s worth noting that Cataphract is the only Strand weapon of its type on this list. If you’re looking to build a subclass around the Darkness element, Envious Assassin with Bait and Switch is still a solid combo.

For PvP, where the Trials reward truly shines, Impulse Amplifier with Vorpal Weapon is the top roll. There’s an argument to be made for Explosive Light to replace the latter, but the superior damage boost it provides will almost always be overkill in Crucible. Vorpal Weapon, on the other hand, is a flat 10% damage increase requiring zero setup.

Typhon GL5

destiny 2 typhon gl5
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Stasis
  • Source: Potential Gunsmith stock
  • Best Use: PvE
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Chill Clip
Masterwork: Velocity		Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie
Masterwork: Velocity

Typhon’s strengths lie in its versatility. For PvE, it can serve as a no-nonsense boss and Major killer with Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light, or be repurposed into a top-tier crowd control tool with Demolitionist and Chill Clip.

For PvP, you’ll want to swap out Hard Launch for Volatile or Confined for superior Veolicity and prioritize Adrenaline Junkie for the second perk for the boos to Handling on kills. Even then, though, it’s not a particularly great choice for the competitive meta, with better options out there.

A-Tier

Parasite

destiny 2 parasite exotic
  • Element: Solar
  • Source: Witch Queen Exotic quest
  • Best Use: PvE
Fixed Roll Perks
Intrinsic: Worm’s Hunger
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance
Exotic Trait: Worm Byproduct
Stock: Composite Stock

The only weapon on this list you should, bar no exception, never use in PvP, Parasite can outdo almost every other heavy weapon in the game in terms of raw damage, but it does require setup and a risky playstyle.

Firing live worms instead of standard ammunition, each bug gets a stacking buff to explosive range and damage depending on the number of enemies killed immediately beforehand from your other weapons. Combine full stacks of Worm’s Hunger with Worm Byproduct, which empowers the weapon further from self-damage, and you’ll be able to make short work of any boss.

For Warlocks, which have access to plentiful self-healing, Parasite is especially useful, but Titans and Hunters can also make it work with Healing Grenades.

Marsilion-C

marsilion-c destiny 2
  • Archetype: Rapid-Fire
  • Element: Solar
  • Source: Lost Sectors
  • Best Use: PvE
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Incandescent or Explosive Light
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Snapshot Sights
Perk 2: Impulse Amplifier
Masterwork: Handling or Velocity

The only Rapid-Fire archetype on this list, Marsilion-C, along with Cry Mutiny, is the only heavy GL able to roll Incandescent and, unlike the latter, isn’t locked to a specific perk setup.

Paired with Envious Assassin, Marsilion can wipe entire rooms with indiscriminate Solar explosions with little downtime. For more widespread appeal, Incandescent can be swapped out for Explosive Light.

The downside? It’s currently only available as a random drop from Lost Sectors, so farming the perfect roll will take some time.

Regnant

destiny 2 regnant grenade launcher
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Void
  • Source: Avalon Exotic Mission
  • Best Use: PvE
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds
Masterwork: Velocity		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Rangefinder
Perk 2: Pugilist
Masterwork: Velocity

While it’s essentially the Void counterpart to Wendigo, Regnant, unlike its sibling – which can’t role Arc’s Voltshot – gets access to Destabilizing Rounds.

Paired with Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin, this boomer will become an add-clear machine. Alternatively, you can use Envious Assassin and Explosive Light for the tried and true single-target option.

Interference VI

destiny 2 interferance vi grenade launcher
  • Archetype: Adaptive
  • Element: Arc
  • Source: World drop
  • Best Use: PvE
Best PvE RollBest PvP Roll
Barrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Full Court
Masterwork: Velocity		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Blast Radius

Farming specific world drops is a frustrating experience in Destiny 2, but if you have the patience, Interference VI is an excellent PvE Grenade Launcher.

If you’re lucky enough to find one with Clown Cartridge – a chance to reload the magazine beyond normal capacity – and Full Court, you’ll be machine-gunning bosses down from across the map thanks to the latter’s damage boost (up to 25%) based on each grenade’s travel distance.

B-Tier

WeaponSourceBest Roll (PvE)Best Roll (PvP)
berenger's memory destiny 2
Berenger’s Memory		World dropBarrel: Hard Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Auto-Loading Holster
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Handling
canis major destiny 2
Canis Major		Potential Xur stockBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon
Masterwork: Handling
destiny 2 crowd pleaser
Crowd Pleaser		GambitBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades or Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Killing Wind
Perk 2: Demolitionist
Masterwork: Velocity
destiny 2 dimensional hypotrochoid grenade launcher
Dimensional Hypotrochoid		Neomuna activitiesBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Envious Assassin
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
destiny 2 hullabaloo grenade launcher
Hullabaloo		Guardian GamesBarrel: Linear Compensator
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Voltshot
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling		Barrel: Linear Compensator
Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Handling
koraxiss distress destiny 2 grenade launcher
Koraxis’s Distress		Root of NightmaresBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Reconstruction
Perk 2: Hatchling
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier
Perk 2: Surrounded
Masterwork: Blast Radius
destiny 2 outrageous fortune grenade launcher
Outrageous Fortune		World dropBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Rampage
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Remote Detonation or Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Quickdraw
Masterwork: Handling

C-Tier

WeaponSourceBest Roll (PvE)Best Roll (PvP)
destiny 2 blast battue
Blast Battue		Lost SectorsBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Chain Reaction or Auto-Loading Holster
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Threat Detector
Perk 2: Disruption Break or Wellspring
Masterwork: Handling
destiny 2 cry mutiny grenade launcher
Cry Mutiny		Monument to Lost LightsFixed rollFixed Roll
destiny 2 love and death grenade launcher
Love and Death		Moon activitiesBarrel: Quick Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Field Prep
Perk 2: Full Court
Masterwork: Velocity		Barrel: Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster
Perk 2: Swashbuckler
Masterwork: Blast Radius or Reload Speed
destiny 2 tarnation grenade launcher
Tarnation		The WellspringBarrel: Volatile Launch
Magazine: Spike Grenades
Perk 1: Clown Cartridge
Perk 2: Danger Zone
Masterwork: Blast Radius		Barrel: Confined Launch
Magazine: Proximity Grenades
Perk 1: Killing Wind
Perk 2: Chain Reaction
Masterwork: Blast Radius

That’s a wrap on our tier list for Heavy Grenade Launchers, but be sure to check out our rundown of the best Exotic weapons and builds for all three of Destiny 2’s classes to help you put together the best build for your Guardian.

