Destiny 2 tier list: Best Heavy Grenade Launchers for PvE & PvP

Heavy Grenade Launchers have been the top dog power weapon of choice for single-target damage in Destiny 2 since The Final Shape launched, usurping Linear Fusions from previous seasons.

Swords have found a niche as utility tools thanks to Keen Edge, and Machine Guns are often considered the king of add-clear. That said, GLs outpace even Rocket Launchers thanks to excellent perk options granting deeper ammo reserves and versatility in all areas of the sandbox.

In tiering Destiny 2’s current best Grenade Launchers, we’ve weighed up the flexibility of their perk pools, how well they perform in PvE and PvP, and their general ease of use. See below for the full tier list, and then continue for a more in-depth breakdown of the cream of the crop.

Article continues after ad

Heavy Grenade Launcher tier list

TIER Weapon Name S Edge Transit, Wendigo GL3, Memory Interdict, Cataphract GL3, Typhon GL5 A Parasite, Marsilion-C, Regnant, Interference VI B Berenger’s Memory, Canis Major, Crowd Pleaser, Dimensional Hypotrochoid, Hullabaloo, Koraxis’s Distress, Outrageous Fortune, C Blast Battue, Cry Mutiny, Love and Death, Tarnation

Our tiers explained

S: The best

A: Very good

B: There might be situations where these can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

Meta Analysis

Heavy Grenade Launchers are already extremely potent in Destiny 2’s sandbox. With the launch of Episode Revenant on October 8, they’re guaranteed to be locked in as must-haves, thanks to Revenant’s seasonal artifact featuring several mods intended to bolster their efficiency even further.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this list as and when Bungie adds more Grenade Launchers, so expect to see reshuffles following major updates.

S-Tier

Edge Transit

Dexerto

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Void

Void Source: Onslaught (Into the Light)

Onslaught (Into the Light) Best Use: PvE

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Envious Assassin or Cascade Point

Perk 2: Bait and Switch

Masterwork: Velocity or Blast Radius Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds

Masterwork: Handling

As will swiftly become evident throughout this list, Spike Grenades is a best-in-slot in most cases for PvE, with Quick or Volatile Launch the desired barrel. The core perk combo you’re looking for is Bait and Switch with Envious Assassin or Cascade Point.

Article continues after ad

Bait and Switch provides a 35% damage boost for 10 seconds after dealing damage with all three of your weapons in a short window. Cascade Point and Envious Assassin synergize extremely well, granting increased fire rate or deeper ammo reserves, respectively, for enemy kills before drawing Edge Transit.

Wendigo GL3

Bungie

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Arc

Arc Source: Nightfall

Nightfall Best Use: PvE & PvP

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Volatile Launch or Quick Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Explosive Light

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine:

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Rangefinder

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Wendigo GL3 doesn’t quite compare to Edge Transit in PvE but it doesn’t lag far behind and, unlike its superior, can roll with top-tier PvP perks. As a guaranteed drop during weeks where it’s the dedicated Nightfall reward, it’s also easier to farm.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For PvE, you’ll want to hunt for Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light. The former will automatically reload the magazine when not in use, while the latter grants a 52% damage increase for a single shot after picking up an Orb of Light (stacks six times).

For PvP, Impulse Amplifier and Rangefinder stack will boost Wendigo’s Velocity to astronomical levels. Perfect for sniping opposing Guardians from afar without giving them time to dodge.

Memory Interdict

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Void

Void Source: Potential Xur stock

Potential Xur stock Best Use: PvP

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Handling Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw

Perk 2: Danger Zone

Masterwork: Handling

Memory Interdict can work in PvE with the right rolls but it’s not advised, as it’s outperformed by its competitors. Instead, be on the lookout for one with Impulse Amplifier or Quickdraw paired with Danger Zone whenever Xur’s in the Tower.

Article continues after ad

With said roll, Impulse Amplifier will boost Velocity – integral for PvP – while Danger Zone naturally increases Blast Radius whenever you’re surrounded by enemies. If you’re confident in your ability to land direct hits on opposing Guardians, Quickdraw is the preferred choice.

Article continues after ad

Cataphract GL3

Bungie

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Strand

Strand Source: Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris Best Use: PvP

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Bait and Switch

Masterwork: Velocity or Handling Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Explosive Light or Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Velocity

While it’s primarily a PvP GL, it’s worth noting that Cataphract is the only Strand weapon of its type on this list. If you’re looking to build a subclass around the Darkness element, Envious Assassin with Bait and Switch is still a solid combo.

Article continues after ad

For PvP, where the Trials reward truly shines, Impulse Amplifier with Vorpal Weapon is the top roll. There’s an argument to be made for Explosive Light to replace the latter, but the superior damage boost it provides will almost always be overkill in Crucible. Vorpal Weapon, on the other hand, is a flat 10% damage increase requiring zero setup.

Typhon GL5

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Stasis

Stasis Source: Potential Gunsmith stock

Potential Gunsmith stock Best Use: PvE

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Explosive Light or Chill Clip

Masterwork: Velocity Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Adrenaline Junkie

Masterwork: Velocity

Typhon’s strengths lie in its versatility. For PvE, it can serve as a no-nonsense boss and Major killer with Impulse Amplifier and Explosive Light, or be repurposed into a top-tier crowd control tool with Demolitionist and Chill Clip.

Article continues after ad

For PvP, you’ll want to swap out Hard Launch for Volatile or Confined for superior Veolicity and prioritize Adrenaline Junkie for the second perk for the boos to Handling on kills. Even then, though, it’s not a particularly great choice for the competitive meta, with better options out there.

Article continues after ad

A-Tier

Parasite

Element: Solar

Solar Source: Witch Queen Exotic quest

Witch Queen Exotic quest Best Use: PvE

Fixed Roll Perks Intrinsic: Worm’s Hunger

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Explosive Ordnance

Exotic Trait: Worm Byproduct

Stock: Composite Stock

The only weapon on this list you should, bar no exception, never use in PvP, Parasite can outdo almost every other heavy weapon in the game in terms of raw damage, but it does require setup and a risky playstyle.

Article continues after ad

Firing live worms instead of standard ammunition, each bug gets a stacking buff to explosive range and damage depending on the number of enemies killed immediately beforehand from your other weapons. Combine full stacks of Worm’s Hunger with Worm Byproduct, which empowers the weapon further from self-damage, and you’ll be able to make short work of any boss.

For Warlocks, which have access to plentiful self-healing, Parasite is especially useful, but Titans and Hunters can also make it work with Healing Grenades.

Article continues after ad

Marsilion-C

Archetype: Rapid-Fire

Rapid-Fire Element: Solar

Solar Source: Lost Sectors

Lost Sectors Best Use: PvE

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Incandescent or Explosive Light

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Snapshot Sights

Perk 2: Impulse Amplifier

Masterwork: Handling or Velocity

The only Rapid-Fire archetype on this list, Marsilion-C, along with Cry Mutiny, is the only heavy GL able to roll Incandescent and, unlike the latter, isn’t locked to a specific perk setup.

Article continues after ad

Paired with Envious Assassin, Marsilion can wipe entire rooms with indiscriminate Solar explosions with little downtime. For more widespread appeal, Incandescent can be swapped out for Explosive Light.

The downside? It’s currently only available as a random drop from Lost Sectors, so farming the perfect roll will take some time.

Article continues after ad

Regnant

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Void

Void Source: Avalon Exotic Mission

Avalon Exotic Mission Best Use: PvE

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Explosive Light or Destabilizing Rounds

Masterwork: Velocity Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Rangefinder

Perk 2: Pugilist

Masterwork: Velocity

While it’s essentially the Void counterpart to Wendigo, Regnant, unlike its sibling – which can’t role Arc’s Voltshot – gets access to Destabilizing Rounds.

Paired with Auto-Loading Holster or Envious Assassin, this boomer will become an add-clear machine. Alternatively, you can use Envious Assassin and Explosive Light for the tried and true single-target option.

Interference VI

Archetype: Adaptive

Adaptive Element: Arc

Arc Source: World drop

World drop Best Use: PvE

Best PvE Roll Best PvP Roll Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Full Court

Masterwork: Velocity Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Demolitionist

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Farming specific world drops is a frustrating experience in Destiny 2, but if you have the patience, Interference VI is an excellent PvE Grenade Launcher.

Article continues after ad

If you’re lucky enough to find one with Clown Cartridge – a chance to reload the magazine beyond normal capacity – and Full Court, you’ll be machine-gunning bosses down from across the map thanks to the latter’s damage boost (up to 25%) based on each grenade’s travel distance.

Article continues after ad

B-Tier

Weapon Source Best Roll (PvE) Best Roll (PvP)

Berenger’s Memory World drop Barrel: Hard Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Auto-Loading Holster

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Demolitionist

Masterwork: Handling

Canis Major Potential Xur stock Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon

Masterwork: Handling

Crowd Pleaser Gambit Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades or Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Demolitionist

Masterwork: Velocity

Dimensional Hypotrochoid Neomuna activities Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Handling Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Handling

Hullabaloo Guardian Games Barrel: Linear Compensator

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Voltshot

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Handling Barrel: Linear Compensator

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Handling

Koraxis’s Distress Root of Nightmares Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Reconstruction

Perk 2: Hatchling

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Impulse Amplifier

Perk 2: Surrounded

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Outrageous Fortune World drop Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Rampage

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Remote Detonation or Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Quickdraw

Masterwork: Handling

C-Tier

Weapon Source Best Roll (PvE) Best Roll (PvP)

Blast Battue Lost Sectors Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Chain Reaction or Auto-Loading Holster

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Volatile Launch or Confined Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: Disruption Break or Wellspring

Masterwork: Handling

Cry Mutiny Monument to Lost Lights Fixed roll Fixed Roll

Love and Death Moon activities Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Field Prep

Perk 2: Full Court

Masterwork: Velocity Barrel: Confined Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Blast Radius or Reload Speed

Tarnation The Wellspring Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Spike Grenades

Perk 1: Clown Cartridge

Perk 2: Danger Zone

Masterwork: Blast Radius Barrel: Confined Launch

Magazine: Proximity Grenades

Perk 1: Killing Wind

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

Masterwork: Blast Radius

That’s a wrap on our tier list for Heavy Grenade Launchers, but be sure to check out our rundown of the best Exotic weapons and builds for all three of Destiny 2’s classes to help you put together the best build for your Guardian.