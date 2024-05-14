Helldivers 2 test servers could be on the way for a more Democratic future

A Helldivers 2 Community Manager has revealed that we could see test servers in the future to help balance content before it hits the main game.

Helldivers 2 might be one of the most beloved games released in the last five years but that doesn’t mean that its fans blindly heap praise on it. No, we’re not talking about that whole PSN thing. We’re talking about the game’s balancing.

Players have been outspoken about certain changes to the efficacy of some really fun weapons following their introduction. We all lived through the Rail Gun nerfs and, more recently, the ‘fixing’ of the R-36 Eruptor.

Fortunately, it looks like the Helldivers 2 development team is searching for solutions to problems like this. Community Manager Twinbeard even revealed talks of possible test servers which would be a massive help to the game.

Answering questions about the possibility of test servers in the Helldivers 2 Discord server, Twinbeard confirmed that they were being considered. The Community Manager did stop short of outright confirming them, however.

“Yes, there are [talks]! Can’t say for sure there will be or at what stage we’re in regarding setting something up, but alternatives similar to that are being discussed,” they revealed. It’s not surprising given that Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt recently spoke about wanting to change the game’s balancing procedures.

Diablo 4 recently had its first-ever Public Test Realm and the result is a major content update that players seem genuinely excited for. Implementing something similar for Helldivers 2 could put an end to players being disappointed by significant nerfs.

Of course, test servers for Helldivers 2 are one of a number of options being explored and while it’s seemingly the best of the bunch, there’s no guarantee that this is where Arrowhead will land for the final method of balancing the game