Helldivers 2 March 12 patch notes: Charger, Bile Titans changes, more

The Helldivers 2 1.000.102 patch notes have been released by Arrowhead, so here’s everything we know about the latest additions and adjustments coming to the game.

The Helldivers 2 1.000.102 patch notes are live and developers Arrowhead has made several balance changes to enemies, particularly to the amount of Chargers that appear. They’ve also removed the “Electronic Countermeasures” operation modifier to rework it so that it will be less frustrating in the future.

There are also a wave of fixes to HUD/UI elements and improvements to overall game stability when deploying to missions. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Helldivers 2 1.000.102 patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Helldivers 2 1.000.102 patch notes

Below are the full 1.000.102 patch notes from Arrowhead Games:

Balancing

Enemies

The amount of heavily armored targets that spawn on higher difficulties, especially for Terminids, have been a big discussion point online and internally. The intent is for groups to have to bring some form of anti-tank capability but not to the degree previously needed.

To that end we have reduced the spawn rate of Chargers and Bile Titans on difficulties 7 and up. In addition we have reduced the risk of spawn spikes of Chargers and Bile Titans.

Please note that we have changed the distribution of enemy types, not reduced difficulty. Expect other enemy types to appear in greater numbers instead.

We are humbled by the community’s ability to find things like Chargers “leg meta” in our game, however spending your heavy anti tank weapons on legs instead of the obvious weak point seems counter to expectation.

We are not changing anything regarding the Charger’s legs, we are however lowering the health of the Charger’s head. It should now be at a point where a well placed shot from a Recoilless Rifle or EAT-17 instantly kills a charger.

Together with the unfortunately undocumented change of last patch that increased the armor penetration ability of less well placed shots for EAT-17s and Recoilless Rifle shots, Chargers should now be easier to handle by well equipped groups.

Gameplay

Arrowhead Game Studios Helldivers 2 Charger and Bile Titan spawns have been altered.

“Electronic Countermeasures” operation modifier, which had a chance of giving you a random stratagem instead of the one you input, has been removed in order to be reworked, and will be reintroduced in a future iteration. We found that this modifier wasn’t communicated clearly enough and overall caused more frustration than excitement with the way it was currently implemented. This change was made in 1.000.100 but was unintentionally omitted from the patch notes.

Fixes

Fixed missing text on several HUD / UI elements.

Fixed several subtitle / VO mismatches in the news videos.

Fixed various crashes that occurred mid-gameplay and when deploying to missions.

Known Issues