Helldivers 2 patch creates OP anti-tank Terminid meta and fans are thrilled

Thanks to a recent Helldivers 2 patch, one new meta has risen up to popularity, with its anti-tank nature dominating certain tricky Terminids.

Democracy isn’t always the easiest thing to fight for in Helldivers 2, especially when it comes to the Automatons and Terminids. As such, a well-thought-out loadout is pivotal to any battle, as well as a great team and some important strategies.

However, regardless of whether you’re looking for the ideal Automaton or Terminid, or even Solo build, the meta is always changing and it’s vital to keep up with it if you want to keep delivering a cup of libertea to the enemy. Now, the March 12 patch has brought one key weapon and Stratagem into the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Article continues after ad

Helldivers 2 patch buffs Recoilless Rifle & EAT Stratagem

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user revealed that the EAT Stratagem and Recoilless Rifle are “now possibly the strongest Anti-tank option against bugs after the recent patch.”

Article continues after ad

“It only takes one shot in the head to kill a charger now, 2/4 shots in the head for bile titans (both recoilless and EATs but it’s quite inconsistent from what I’ve heard).” Added the poster, who went on to explain that “You can call the EATs down every minute, having on average the capability to deal with 2 chargers per minute without counting other people bringing them.”

As such, the Stratagem and rifle combination becomes instantly powerful and could let you take down any armored Terminids with insane ease.

Article continues after ad

Fans were thrilled with this revelation, with many thinking the weapon and Stratagem “deserve it” in reference to the buffs. This is due to the fact that “they are logistically hardest to use and lack ammo” making them much more balanced in the long run.

“Yep, this is a really good change” added another player, commenting that they now “have to have a good long think about how much I want to bring my shield and grenade launcher over EATs or the recoilless rifle. This was a huge +1 to build diversity.”

Article continues after ad

Others compared the Rifle and EAT to another powerful meta weapon, the Railgun: “With this change, they are now just objectively stronger than the railgun was. They take out dropships in a single shot, take out charges in a single well-placed shot, and in the case of the EAT, you aren’t as screwed if you die with it, you can just call in another in 1 minute, instead of trying to fight through a horde of enemies to get back to your corpse for it, or face a hefty cooldown.”

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, a new meta combination seems to have risen in the next update, potentially changing how players approach the new major order or fighting the Terminids in general.