How to activate Terminid Control Systems in Helldivers 2

The Terminid Control System is a brand new mission type in Helldivers 2, but it’s no walk in the park. So, here’s how to complete the Terminid Control Systems mission to deliver sweet democracy to all those pesky bugs.

The fight for liberty is never over in Helldivers 2 with soldiers and Super Earth constantly introducing new ways to take down the Automatons and Terminids. For the game’s soldiers, it’s ever-changing weapons and Stratagems, and from Super Earth, it’s new Major Orders.

The latest Major Order introduced a unique mission type that’s completely stumping any Helldivers that drop in. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete the Activate Terminind Control Systems in Helldivers 2 so you can serve a nice cup of libertea to those tricky Terminids.

How to complete Activate Terminind Control Systems in Helldivers 2

1. Find the Terminid Control System

Once you drop into the mission, you’ll want to head into your minimap and look for the Terminid Control System, which will likely be the only main marker on the map, as there are no secondary objectives to complete here.

When you do, head over to that marker and you’ll find the System waiting.

2. Locate the yellow control panel to activate the Termicide Tower

With the Towers in sight, you’ll need to head to the Termicide Tower, which is the largest tower in the center of the structure, with large exhausts at the top. It also has a yellow control panel next to it. Get over to that and press the button.

This will cause the tower to start rising, but you’ll need more power to complete the mission and unleash the Termicide.

3. Power up all three Battery Silos

To add more power, you need to activate the three Battery Silos, which are located next to the main tower. In the same way as the Termicide Tower, you’ll need to press the yellow button near them to start activating the silos.

However, be warned, as soon as you press the button, Terminid swarms will come out to attack you. You’ll need to protect each silo from damage, as too much will result in them powering down and you needing to start the process again.

4. Head to extraction and activate the yellow console

Once you’ve successfully powered up the three battery silos, head over to extraction, but don’t leave just yet.

When you get there, you’ll need to find one last yellow button. Press it and it’ll begin the Terminice disperal. Activate all three solos and the mission will be complete. Then you can ‘relatively’ safely extract back to the ship for the next mission.

