Helldivers 2’s emote system is secretly one of the game’s best features

Helldivers 2 can be a stressful game, but the ability to hug it out with your squad, dap each other up, and show your affection in other non-verbal ways is a small yet incredibly important part of the experience.

The discussion about emotes was initiated by a Reddit user who stated, “The Hug Emote is probably one of the best things in this game.” They feel, “There is a whole lot of toxic jerks in the world but being able to share your love of slaughtering bugs/bots and giving your homies and other ladies a hug is wholesome.”

As a response, one player commented, “A random teammate killed me with an air strike. On the wheel command he called out ‘I’m sorry”, reinforced me with a hug ready when I landed. All had been forgiven.”

Article continues after ad

“We need a wheel. Hug emote is too good to not take but there are other emotes too”, one fan suggested.

Article continues after ad

Replying to the previous comment, a user mentioned, “This, so much. Sometimes you want to show friendship with a hug, sometimes you want to show respect with a salute.” Finally, one player shared their experience, “I play with my brother who lives in a different state and the hug feels a little real at times.”

Emotes play a vital role in Helldivers, even if they do not affect gameplay. The stress of battle can be overwhelming and a salute, fist bump, or a hug can make that experience bearable. This will create camaraderie in the community and make it welcoming for veterans and new players.

Article continues after ad

The whole point of being a Helldiver is keeping Super Earth safe. However, if soldiers do not trust each other, how can they save those they do not know? Next time you jump into Malevelon Creek, do not forget to appreciate the three Helldivers who stood by your side and pushed the Automatons away.