Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes: Armor fixes, stability & more

Helldivers 2 has released another patch, bringing in some Armor passive fixes and a few solutions to any frustration crashes. Here’s all it added.

Helldivers 2 is constantly changing, meaning patch notes are relatively regular. After all, they help fix any frustrating bugs, add new content, and hopefully make the game a little easier for many players – if you ignore the new enemies it can introduce.

So, to ensure you’re up to speed before your battle for democracy, here are the full Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes

The primary reason for the Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes is to fix a series of stability issues. Multiple crashes have been dealt with making extraction a little smoother and stopping any crashes during the loadout screen.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, there has been a major fix to the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor set, which now has the Engineer kit passive as it was advertised.

Article continues after ad

Full Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes

Arrowhead Games

The full Helldivers 2 April 16 patch notes are listed here:

Overview

Fixes to armor passive.

Various improvements to stability.

Gameplay

CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.

Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.

Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.

Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.

Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.

Major orders should now properly display text.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player’s friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.