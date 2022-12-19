Hearthstone update 25.0.4 patch notes: Prince Renathal nerf, Death Knight changes

Hearthstone update 25.0.4 brings some huge changes to the digital card battler including a long-awaited nerf to Prince Renathal.
Blizzard Entertainment’s popular digital card battler is about to get a huge shake-up.
Hearthstone is finally dropping the nerf hammer on one of its most popular cards, and a handful of others as well in order to balance out the latest expansion March of the Lich King.
Let’s get into what changed in update 25.0.4.
Hearthstone update 25.0.4 patch notes
There are tons of changes in the card game’s latest update, including big changes to Death Knight cards, Rogue cards, and Prince Renathal.
This path will surely shake up the standard meta as many of the popular decks are running Renathal.
Here are the patch notes for 25.0.4:
Unleash Fel
- Old: Manathirst (4)
- New: Manathirst (6)
Relic of Dimensions
- Old: [Costs 5]
- New: [Costs 6]
Anub’Rekhan
- Old: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your minions cost Armor instead of Mana.
- New: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your next 3 minions cost Armor instead of Mana.
Boon of the Ascended
- Old: [Costs 4]
- New [Costs 5]
Priestess Valishj
- Old: [Costs 0]
- New: [Costs 1]
Necrolord Draka
- Old: [Costs 4]
- New: [Costs 5]
Sinstone Graveyard
- Old: [Costs 2]
- New: [Costs 3]
Sketchy Information
- Old: [Costs 3]
- New: [Costs 4]
Forsaken Lieutenant
- Old: [Costs 2]
- New: [Costs 3]
Prince Renathal
- Old: Your deck size and starting Health are 40.
- New: Your deck size is 40. Your starting Health is 35.
Tome Tampering
- Now banned in Wild.
Corpse Bride
- Old: Battlecry: Spend up to 8 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.
- New: Battlecry: Spend up to 10 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.
Malignant Horror
- Old: At the end of your turn, spend 5 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.
- New: At the end of your turn, spend 4 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.
Meat Grinder
- Old: Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 3 Corpses.
- New: Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 4 Corpses.
Blightfang
- Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health
- New: 3 Attack, 4 Health
Stitched Giant
- Old: [Costs 10]
- New: [Costs 9]
Ymirjar Deathbringer
- Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health
- New: 4 Attack, 3 Health
Rime Sculptor
- Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health
- New: 4 Attack, 3 Health
Obliterate
- Old: Destroy a minion. Your hero takes damage equal to its Health.
- New: Destroy a minion. Your hero takes 3 damage.
Blood Tap
- Old: Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 3 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.
- New: Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 2 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.
Battlegrounds Updates
Quest Reward Updates
- The Kidnap Sack Quest Reward has been made harder to earn.
- The Hidden Treasure Vault and Teal Tiger Sapphire Quest Rewards have been made easier to earn.
- The Partner in Crime, Pilfered Lamps, Wondrous Wisdomball, and Yogg-tastic Tasties Quest Rewards will appear more frequently.
Toxfin
- Old: Tavern Tier 4
- New: Tavern Tier 6
Minion Pool Updates
- Mechano-Tank and Interrogator Whitemane have been removed from the minion pool.
- Witchwing Nestmatron, Mechano-Egg, Mythrax the Unraveler, and Seafood Slinger have been returned to the minion pool
Arena Updates
Arena draft appearance rates have been adjusted as follows:
- Death Knight and Paladin cards that generate more cards will appear less frequently.
- Death Knight cards that remove opposing minions and leave a board presence will appear less frequently.
- Low winrate cards from low performing classes will appear less frequently.
- High winrate cards from low performing classes will appear more frequently.
- Some Neutral cards will appear more or less frequently, depending on their performance in a given class.
Bug Fixes and Game Improvements
- [Hearthstone] Fixed a bug where Potion Belt could not Discover two of the same Concoction.
- [Hearthstone] The wording on Astalor, the Flamebringer has been updated for clarity; this is not a functional change.
- [Hearthstone] Grim Patron and Gruntled Patron will now once again leave Corpses. Adjusted the Corpse Explosion interaction so that it no longer chains infinitely.
- [Duels] Fixed a bug where Greatsword of the Ebon Blade would lose Durability whenever any card was played, not just minions.
- [Duels] Fixed a bug that made Scourge Strike unable to be played.
- [Duels] Fixed a bug where the Scourging Hero Power doesn’t work if your board is full.
- [Duels] Fixed a bug where Hematology and Unholy Embrace did not count as consuming Corpses.
- [Duels] Fixed a bug where Unholy Embrace always filled your hand if you had any Corpses to spend when you played it.