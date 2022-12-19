Hearthstone update 25.0.4 patch notes: Prince Renathal nerf, Death Knight changes

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Hearthstone update 25.0.4 brings some huge changes to the digital card battler including a long-awaited nerf to Prince Renathal.

Blizzard Entertainment’s popular digital card battler is about to get a huge shake-up.

Hearthstone is finally dropping the nerf hammer on one of its most popular cards, and a handful of others as well in order to balance out the latest expansion March of the Lich King.

Let’s get into what changed in update 25.0.4.

Blizzard Entertainment March of the Lich King introduces the Death Knight class.

There are tons of changes in the card game’s latest update, including big changes to Death Knight cards, Rogue cards, and Prince Renathal.

This path will surely shake up the standard meta as many of the popular decks are running Renathal.

Here are the patch notes for 25.0.4:

Unleash Fel

Old: Manathirst (4)

New: Manathirst (6)

Relic of Dimensions

Old: [Costs 5]

New: [Costs 6]

Anub’Rekhan

Old: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your minions cost Armor instead of Mana.

New: Battlecry: Gain 8 Armor. This turn, your next 3 minions cost Armor instead of Mana.

Boon of the Ascended

Old: [Costs 4]

New [Costs 5]

Priestess Valishj

Old: [Costs 0]

New: [Costs 1]

Necrolord Draka

Old: [Costs 4]

New: [Costs 5]

Sinstone Graveyard

Old: [Costs 2]

New: [Costs 3]

Sketchy Information

Old: [Costs 3]

New: [Costs 4]

Forsaken Lieutenant

Old: [Costs 2]

New: [Costs 3]

Prince Renathal

Old: Your deck size and starting Health are 40.

New: Your deck size is 40. Your starting Health is 35.

Tome Tampering

Now banned in Wild.

Corpse Bride

Old: Battlecry: Spend up to 8 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.

New: Battlecry: Spend up to 10 Corpses. Summon a Risen Groom with stats equal to the amount spent.

Malignant Horror

Old: At the end of your turn, spend 5 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.

New: At the end of your turn, spend 4 Corpses to summon a copy of this minion.

Meat Grinder

Old: Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 3 Corpses.

New: Battlecry: Shred a random minion in your deck to gain 4 Corpses.

Blightfang

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health

New: 3 Attack, 4 Health

Stitched Giant

Old: [Costs 10]

New: [Costs 9]

Ymirjar Deathbringer

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health

New: 4 Attack, 3 Health

Rime Sculptor

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health

New: 4 Attack, 3 Health

Obliterate

Old: Destroy a minion. Your hero takes damage equal to its Health.

New: Destroy a minion. Your hero takes 3 damage.

Blood Tap

Old: Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 3 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.

New: Give all minions in your hand +1/+1. Spend 2 Corpses to give them +1/+1 more.

Battlegrounds Updates

Quest Reward Updates

The Kidnap Sack Quest Reward has been made harder to earn.

The Hidden Treasure Vault and Teal Tiger Sapphire Quest Rewards have been made easier to earn.

The Partner in Crime, Pilfered Lamps, Wondrous Wisdomball, and Yogg-tastic Tasties Quest Rewards will appear more frequently.

Toxfin

Old: Tavern Tier 4

New: Tavern Tier 6

Minion Pool Updates

Mechano-Tank and Interrogator Whitemane have been removed from the minion pool.

Witchwing Nestmatron, Mechano-Egg, Mythrax the Unraveler, and Seafood Slinger have been returned to the minion pool

Arena Updates

Arena draft appearance rates have been adjusted as follows:

Death Knight and Paladin cards that generate more cards will appear less frequently.

Death Knight cards that remove opposing minions and leave a board presence will appear less frequently.

Low winrate cards from low performing classes will appear less frequently.

High winrate cards from low performing classes will appear more frequently.

Some Neutral cards will appear more or less frequently, depending on their performance in a given class.

Bug Fixes and Game Improvements