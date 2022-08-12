Hearthstone player stunned as Blizzard adds new card with their exact name

A Hearthstone fan was shocked when Blizzard Entertainment added a new card in the Murder at Castle Nathria expansion with their exact user name.

Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Murder at Castle Nathria, brought over 200 new cards into standard play shaking up the meta in a massive way.

While many of the new cards have made a huge impact already, there is one specific card that drew the attention of a player who noticed a card with an identical name to theirs.

Blizzard Entertainment Murder at Castle Nathria launched on August 2.

Hearthstone player makes eerie discovery about new card

The Paladin class got tons of new cards with Castle Nathria, but one of them is standing out more than the rest.

Elitist Snob is an Epic 5-mana minion with a 3/4 stat line that has a Battlecry which reads: “For each Paladin card in your hand, randomly gain Divine Shield, Lifesteal, Rush, or Taunt.”

A Reddit user, by the new Elitist_snob, posted to the Hearthstone subreddit with a picture of the card with their same name and said, “What are the chances blizzard prints a card with exactly your Reddit username? What would it be?”

Their submission instantly went viral, gaining over 2,000 upvotes just a day after being posted, shooting the post to the top of the page.

Tons of users in the comment section considered the proposition, and user Busy_Suspect said: “I’d say I missed my one chance to be pack filler already.”

Another user by the name SonataBlade chimed in and claimed they would be, “An overcosted 5/5 weapon.”

With over 450 comments in the thread, hundreds of Hearthstone fans had fun thinking about what a card with their username would look like in the game.