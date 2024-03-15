Overwatch 2 player flagged for having this vegetable as their BattleTag

An Overwatch 2 player received an email from Blizzard notifying them that their BattleTag is “offensive,” despite it only being the name of a certain vegetable.

Toxic players, game-throwers, or aimbot cheaters are nothing new when it comes to the whole Overwatch 2 experience. Though, in situations where they are present, generally, others in the team would just report them and wait till they get banned.

What is a bit unusual, however, is getting an action taken on one’s account for an innocent name. Blizzard’s In-Game of Conduct did mention that players’ names “must be appropriate and inoffensive” before claiming they’ll take action against those who refuse to follow this.

So, when a player was notified regarding having an inappropriate BattleTag, despite their name being “Potato,” they couldn’t help but share it to the community.

Poking fun at the situation, they shared their experience in a Reddit thread titled “Billion dollar company btw.” As seen in the image attached to the thread, Blizzard mentioned this was due to other fellow players reporting the user for their BattleTag.

“How dare I have my battletag be potato, I’m sorry guys I should have thought about the people who get hurt by this and have to live with this every day. My unsincerest apologies,” the user wrote.

Seeing this, other players quickly jumped into the comments to share their thoughts, with some sharing a similar experience to the OP.

“My friend’s account got force renamed even though the name was auto-generated by Blizzard. They kinda suck,” replied one person.

Blizzard Entertainment

Meanwhile, another user wrote: “I used to not believe the people on here who said they’ve been banned for no reason. Then, one day, it happened to me. Literally anything you say in chat can get you silenced/banned if enough people decide to report you.”

One user pointed out that, sadly, mass reports do work in the game. “It’s easier to just give in to mob mentality,” they claimed.

Though it’s unclear whether or not the OP had done a bannable offense in the past, some couldn’t help but conclude that players run the risk of getting banned regardless of how they behave in the game.