Mad Baldur’s Gate 3 fan creates “Shartarion” and it’s the stuff of nightmares

Ethan Dean
A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has gone too far this time and revealed a nightmarish fusion of Shadowheart and Astarion.

The creativity of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community knows no bounds, but maybe it should. In what might be the most-cursed thing we’ve seen since somebody turned every character in the game into Nicolas Cage, another fan of the game has produced “Shartarion”.

Reddit user u/MiracetteNytten unleashed this utter abomination on the Baldur’s Gate 3 fandom to some pretty justified horror. It’s not the first time they’ve done it either. Shartarion is the sequel to an equally unsettling fusion of Lae’zel and Karlach called “Kar’zel”.

We’re not being hyperbolic when we call these things nightmare fuel either. The overwhelming sentiment amongst those unfortunate enough to be exposed was that this is a bad day to have eyes. Anyway, here’s a picture.

Users in the thread spent their time between sessions of shuddering uncontrollably to argue exactly who Shartarion looked like. The two front runners in this celebrity doppelganger debate were Quentin Tarantino and Nathan Fillion.

Honestly, debates can be made for both but one thing is abundantly clear, these two things don’t go together. “This thing is absolutely hideous and someone needs to put an end to it,” one user said. “Kill it with fire,” another suggested.

Outside of the controversy around exactly who Shartarion looked like, not like Shadowheart or Astareion by the way, there were also concerns around whether or not u/MiracetteNytten had used an appropriate naming convention.

While Shadowheart is colloquially referred to as Shart by fans, calling this latest abomination Shartarion does buck the trend began by Kar’zel. “It should be either Assheart or Shatarion,” one user corrected. We’ll let you guess which was more popular.

