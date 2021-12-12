Sentinels forfeit top seed for Halo Infinite Raleigh after Royal2 suspended for “cheating”

Just a week out from the Halo Championship Series Major Kickoff Raleigh event, Sentinels were forced to forfeit the top seed after player Mathew ‘Royal2’ Fiorante was caught cheating, according to HCS.

Sentinels were one of the favorites entering the HCS Raleigh event as they won the qualifier, defeating OpTic Gaming in 2 best-of-5s and locked up the first seed.

However, after the event, multiple partner teams accused Sentinels of using “Geofiltering” which blocks out certain servers if the ping is too high.

This led to a full-on investigation by the HCS team in which they claim that Royal2 tampered with game files and “cheated.”

Advertisement

NA Official HCS Competitive Ruling: https://t.co/YPHTFMcbG4 — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) December 12, 2021

Sentinels lose first seed and Royal2 for first event

Sentinels will not be the first seed heading into Raleigh and will need to find a new fourth teammate as Royal2 has been suspended until January 28, 2022.

The HCS ruling states, “There was a direct modification of files giving Royal 2 an unfair competitive advantage during play.” This was a violation of the HCS official rules.

In Halo Infinite, there are seven servers located in the United States and the game assigns one for each match based on which will give everyone the best average ping. However, in Royal2’s game, his only had the “westus2” server.

This meant that all games he and Sentinels played would be on that server. Royal2 lives in Canada so there were reports that this gave him the best ping but still put his three teammates at a huge disadvantage.

Advertisement

The Halo team determined that this was an “unfair advantage” and penalized the squad accordingly, but they are not taking this lightly.

Sentinels players react to HCS ruling

Never seen a team “cheat” but intentionally put themselves at a disadvantage because of it. Nice job over there guys 👌 — SEN Frosty (@FrostyBB) December 12, 2021

It’s safe to say that Sentienls’ players are not happy with the ruling. Frosty was quick to comment on the case stating that he’s never seen a team cheat but hurt themselves at the same time.

Head Coach Royal1 also said this was completely awful and that the team proved that they did nothing wrong.

We live in a world where you can be accused of something you didn’t do, show proof and evidence you didn’t do it, fully comply with all of the investigation, and then just have the investigator ignore all of your evidence and make their own decision. DISGUSTING — SEN Royal1 (@Chris_Royal1) December 12, 2021

The coach claimed that Sentinels were fully cooperative with the investigation and provided proof of everything but had it all “ignored.” Other teammates also chimed in that the Halo investigation team refused to take evidence that they were willing to give.

Advertisement

Read More: Halo Infinite devs finally add new playlists after player complaints

Unfortunately for Halo fans, LethuL confirmed that the team will not be attending the opening event and plan to boycott it.

We are 100% not going — Ricky Spanish (@LxthuL) December 12, 2021

There is no telling if this ruling will stand, but right away Sentinels and others from the Halo community did not agree with this decision.