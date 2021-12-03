Iconic esports org Final Boss hints at return for Halo Infinite

Final Boss was one of the most storied and feared teams in Halo esports history — and hints have been dropped that they might be making their return for Halo Infinite.

Halo is seeing somewhat of a revival with Infinite. After years of diminishing hype since Halo 5 was first released back in 2015, the game on both a casual and competitive side seems to be flourishing once more.

Halo Infinite has seen CoD Challengers players make the switch and even former (and some current) pros try their hand at competing in the game, including OpTic’s recently retired Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper.

With the HCS Raleigh Open right around the corner, and teams set to compete at an international event once more, it looks as though one of the most formidable orgs in the scene might be on its way back.

In their heyday, Final Boss were exactly as the name suggests: the literal final boss of Halo. Throughout Halo 2 and 3, often regarded as the golden years of the esport, they were a team that would consistently be winning tournaments and putting opponents in the blender.

With iconic players representing the brand, such as Walshy, Pistola, and the OGRE twins, they were a dominant force throughout their years competing.

Fast forward several years and, on December 3, 2021 — the day of the HCS Raleigh qualifiers — a new Final Boss Twitter account simply tweeted an image of their logo, instantly pulling in fan hype.

With thousands of interactions, there’s clearly a huge desire from fans to see Final Boss back in the Halo Championship Series.

That said, with all of the best teams in North America already signed to organizations, Final Boss will have to look further afield into other regions, or hope to find a young, less-proven squad without an org.