How to fix Halo Infinite crashing issue on PC and improve FPS

Want to know how to prevent your Halo Infiintie game from crashing a get more FPS on PC? Well, we have some tips to do just that.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer beta is now live and players can get early access before its December 8 release date.

While Spartans are running around whether in ranked to hit Onyx or in quick play to get a feel for the game, it can be quite annoying when your game crashes constantly.

Well, fear no more as players have discovered a little trick that will prevent you from crashing and improve the overall performance of your game on PC.

Fix Halo Infinite crashing & improve FPS on PC

If you play Halo Infinite on PC and are one of many that are running into problems with your game crashing, then you’re at the right place.

Thanks to ‘_AustinLCG’ on Twitter there is a working fix for players that are always crashing on the new Halo game.

For you @Halo infinite fanatics trying to get the most frames possible or struggling with game crashes… Try this:

– In steam, right click Halo infinite

– select "properties"

– navigate to DLC tab

– click the check box for "Multiplayer High-Res Textures". 7gb of textures. — Austin Patterson (@_AustinLCG) November 17, 2021

Here is a step-by-step guide to turn off these textures and prevent crashing:

Open steam. Right-click Halo Infinite and select “properties.” Find the DLC tab and uncheck the for “Multiplayer High-Res Textures.” Restart the game and you’re good to go.

Austin has discovered that the “Multiplayers High-Rest Textures” are not necessary and only put more work on your PC. Once you have completed all of these steps then you will notice that your game no longer crashes randomly during matches.

This will also improve the FPS that your game runs on. If you are still looking for ways to increase that then you will want to set a minimum and maximum FPS. According to a YouTube video from EposVox if you set your minimum at 60 and your maximum at 120 then you will get more frames than using it uncapped.

While the video is focused on streaming the game, it works the same for casual players as well. For more news regarding the HCS season or Halo Infitie check out our page for all updates about the game.