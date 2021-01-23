Halo Infinite has multiple betas scheduled for 2021

Halo Infinite publisher 343 Industries is planning to release multiple betas in the lead-up to the game’s release later this year.

Halo fans had a rough ending to 2020, with the next game in the series, Infinite, being delayed until Fall 2021 according to 343 Industries.

Despite that setback, it appears we’ll get a chance to play the game well before that, since the developers are apparently “actively drafting plans” to roll out multiple “test flights” of the game before its official release, according to information found on the Halo Insider website.

According to the info, 343 Industries is currently planning to use the Halo Insider Program for the multiple beta tests before the game fully launches, which will give devs a chance to find and fix bugs and other glitches that might have slipped through the cracks.

How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and Halo Infinite beta

If you’re not already signed up for Halo Insider, the good news is that it’s as easy as entering your email and other information. To make things as simple as possible just follow these steps below to get signed up and be notified when the “test flights” become available:

Go to the Halo Insider Program site. Click on the “signup” link Under “Sign in to your Xbox Live account,” click Sign In. Sign in with your Microsoft Account.

When are the Halo Infinite beta tests?

We don’t have an exact release date for any of the test flights just yet, other than that they will be starting “later this year” according to the publisher, which could be Spring or Summer since the game is slated to come out in Fall.

Rest assured these should be announced well ahead of time by 343, and if you’re signed up as an insider you’ll also receive a notification in your email and on your Xbox account when it does happen.

For all the latest news on Halo Infinite’s release date and all other updates on the game, be sure to follow along with Dexerto right here for all the latest info.