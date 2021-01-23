Logo
Halo Infinite has multiple betas scheduled for 2021

Published: 23/Jan/2021 22:42 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 22:48

by Bill Cooney
343 Industries

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite publisher 343 Industries is planning to release multiple betas in the lead-up to the game’s release later this year.

Halo fans had a rough ending to 2020, with the next game in the series, Infinite, being delayed until Fall 2021 according to 343 Industries.

Despite that setback, it appears we’ll get a chance to play the game well before that, since the developers are apparently “actively drafting plans” to roll out multiple “test flights” of the game before its official release, according to information found on the Halo Insider website.

343 Industries
Infinite is the next installment in the Halo franchise, and we could get to play it before it officially releases.

According to the info, 343 Industries is currently planning to use the Halo Insider Program for the multiple beta tests before the game fully launches, which will give devs a chance to find and fix bugs and other glitches that might have slipped through the cracks.

How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and Halo Infinite beta

If you’re not already signed up for Halo Insider, the good news is that it’s as easy as entering your email and other information. To make things as simple as possible just follow these steps below to get signed up and be notified when the “test flights” become available:

  1. Go to the Halo Insider Program site.
  2. Click on the “signup” link
  3. Under “Sign in to your Xbox Live account,” click Sign In.
  4. Sign in with your Microsoft Account.

When are the Halo Infinite beta tests?

Halo Infinite gameplay
343 Industries
343 Industries haven’t shown off multiplayer footage yet, but we assume it will be available during the “test flights”

We don’t have an exact release date for any of the test flights just yet, other than that they will be starting “later this year” according to the publisher, which could be Spring or Summer since the game is slated to come out in Fall.

Rest assured these should be announced well ahead of time by 343, and if you’re signed up as an insider you’ll also receive a notification in your email and on your Xbox account when it does happen.

Call of Duty

Inhuman Warzone clip shows why Symfuhny is always accused of cheating

Published: 23/Jan/2021 21:45

by Theo Salaun
symfuhny cheating warzone kar98k
Twitter, @Symfuhny / Activision

Symfuhny Warzone

Of all Warzone players, few are accused of cheating as much as Symfuhny. And, in the wake of major hacking drama, the streamer proves why with an absurd clip that defies all logic.

When you search Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s gamertag on the internet, you can’t avoid an assortment of accusations of, and investigations into, aimbot or wall-hacks by the renowned gamer. While his brief foray into the Rust craze was practically untouched by those concerns, his work in Call of Duty: Warzone is absolutely filled with speculation.

Thus far, Sym is one of the top-10 highest earners in Warzone and has been a major fixture in tournament after tournament since the game’s release on March 2020. But if you Google him or simply peruse Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, seeing “hackusations” is unavoidable. 

Symfuhny even leans into these concerns, frequently trying to hit silly flicks and shots through walls. The streamer uses mouse and keyboard so many of his plays feel foreign to console players, specifically. Unsurprisingly, he took the recent Warzone cheating drama to fuel the fire a little more with an inhuman clip with the Kar98k.

No one is surprised by two quick downs with the FFAR, an AR that shreds in the close-to-medium ranges. But…a Kar98 quick-scope through a wall? It’s obvious why people think Sym must be subscribed to some sort of hacking services.

As the longstanding competitive gamer’s fans — of which there are millions — will tell you, there’s no aimbot or ESP wall-hacks toggled. Instead, it’s all a phenomenon dubbed with a tongue-in-cheek term: “Sym.exe.”

And this clip, noteworthy by itself, comes at the perfect time for spicy reactions — right at the end of a week filled with competitive Warzone hacking drama. During two of the most recent Warzone tournaments, former Dallas Empire player in the Call of Duty League, Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, was tasked with investigating accused cheaters. Now, big streamers are getting in on the action.

Ignoring the conclusions of those investigations, it appears that everyone is interested in a piece of the pie. While Sym lets Tommey know that they “can talk about this,” Rhys ‘Rated’ Price shyly confesses that he “can explain” his big-brain predictive kill.

As Sym continually exemplifies, fair plays can often look suspicious. His weirdest, most inhuman clips can provide a cautionary tale against hacking accusations and show why formal processes need to be in place when cheating is truly suspected.

While smaller streamers have more to prove, Sym and other pros like Rated have large sample sizes. That experience helps show that it’s unlikely they’ve resorted to cheating and more likely they’re simply lucking into these crazy plays.