Halo Infinite release date: leaks, multiplayer and gameplay - Dexerto

343 Industries’ latest addition to their biggest franchise is set to arrive in 2021 and after an unexpected delay, fans are desperate to jump into Halo Infinite. It’s fair to say the game looks like the most ambitious project in the Halo series.

Halo Infinite is arguably the most-anticipated game set to release on the Xbox Series X/S in 2021. With the title being the sixth main installment in the massively popular Halo universe, fans are looking forward to following the next chapter in Master Chief’s story.

Despite at first being marketed as the Xbox Series X’s launch title, the game was unexpectedly delayed until late 2021. Of course, this has left fans wondering what changes 343 Industries are making to the game during this extra development time.

Without further ado, let’s breakdown everything you need to know about Halo Infinite.

Originally, 343 Industries’ latest Halo title was set to release on November 10, 2020. However, the developers opted to delay the game until 2021 to “ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.”

This unexpected delay caused a lot of disappointment among fans of the franchise. After a rather mixed reaction to the title’s gameplay reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase, fans were pleased the game was going to receive more development time before its release.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

In terms of a current release date, 343 Industries has announced the game is set to arrive in the Fall of 2021. Although this isn’t a specific and concrete date, it gives us a rough idea of when we can expect to get our hands on the title.

If we had to make a prediction, we’d guess Halo Infinite will arrive in September or November of 2021.

Halo Infinite Gameplay

We got our first look at Halo Infinite’s gameplay at the Xbox Ganes Showcase, an event showing off all the titles coming to the Xbox Series X/S in the near future.

The eight-minute long demo revealed at the event gave us a glimpse of some of the new features we can expect to see in the title. One addition is Master Chief’s grappling hook which allows him to pull in enemies or access high ground.

Despite the excitement that the demo generated for the title, there was widespread disappointment among fans about the game’s graphics. This was no doubt one of the reasons behind 343’s decision to delay the game until 2021. Since the delay, 343 have acknowledged that the graphics in the demo were not as polished as they would have liked: “the reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo.”

According to 343, they’ve taken on the feedback and are using the extra development time to “create the best-looking Halo game-ever.” It’s fair to say the developers are setting the bar extremely high, which is exactly what fans of the series want to hear.

Halo Infinite platforms

As expected, Halo Infinite is an exclusive title owned by Microsoft so the game will arrive on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

There were some rumors and leaks that 343 Industries had canceled the release of Halo Infinite on the previous generation of consoles. Luckily, a community manager at 343 confined this information was false.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer and battle royale

At the time of writing, very little is known about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. It’s fair to say we can expect to see the return of some classic game modes and weapons, however, there have been no credible leaks revealing any new information as of yet.

Despite this, Microsoft has confirmed Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer will be free to play and will support 120FPS on the Xbox Series X. This exciting news for Halo fans as it shows 343 are pushing the boundaries of the new next-gen hardware.

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

Some rumors have suggested that Halo Infinite will include some form of battle royale mode. With the overwhelming success of titles such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, it wouldn’t be a surprise if 343 opted to create their very own BR.

Huge Twitch personality Micheal ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has argued a BR mode may be the perfect feature for Halo to adapt and compete in the modern era of games.

Despite this, it’s worth noting that 343 has yet to confirm that BR any mode is in development, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any leaks or big announcements.

For now, that’s everything we know about Halo Infinite and what it’ll bring to the table in 2021. If any new information, leaks, or announcements are made, we’ll be sure to update this article.