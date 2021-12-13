Halo Infinite players beg for playable Elites after “sexy” campaign enemy

Halo Infinite players want 343 to add playable Elites to multiplayer after campaign enemies dazzle with their cool armor designs.

Halo’s Infinite’s Elites have some of the most visually striking designs in the series, but 343 has managed to dial this up a notch in the campaign. Not only do these veteran warriors come equipped with deadly weapons, but they also have some incredibly flashy combat armor that rivals even the most highly coveted Spartan Armor Cores.

While Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is currently dominated by Spartan vs Spartan firefights, players want to see the game’s Elite designs in online lobbies. Elites have been a staple enemy type since the first Halo game, but this warrior race has been missing from online action since Halo: Reach.

Halo Infinite players want playable Elites

Halo Infinite’s campaign is filled with a variety of enemy types that players will need to fight through when traveling across Zeta Halo. From waves of comical Grunts to the formidable Brutes and Hunter forces. While each of these alien races brings something different to the battlefield, their designs often pale in comparison to the game’s Elites.

This alien race is known for its intelligence and combat experience, which makes them one of the tougher foes Master Chief will face. If the glowing blue hues of their Energy Swords weren’t imposing enough, the Elite Warmaster has one of the coolest-looking armor sets in the game.

These highly-intelligent commanders are adorned from head to toe in Golden plated armor, which is complemented by a dark blue bodysuit. It’s this distinct design that has many Halo Infinite players begging for 343 to add playable Elites to the game’s multiplayer.

“343, you can’t just give us Elites this sexy and not have them playable at some point. They’re AMAZING,” explained one player. “Honestly, I can see them adding a DLC where you play as Thel (Arbiter), and along with it, comes the elite armor core,” responded another commenter.

Players also noted that the different Elite ranks would also make great use of Infinites numerous armor coatings and cores. Quite whether 343 will ever add playable Elites to Halo Infinite remains to be seen, but for now, players can only marvel at their designs in the game’s campaign mode.