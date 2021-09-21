Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Halo Infinite will come to PC as well as console, but do you have the right rig to run it? Check out our guide to the Halo Infinite system requirements to find out.
Halo Infinite will continue the excellent work of the Halo Master Chief Collection in bringing Microsoft’s iconic franchise to PC, launching day and date alongside the Xbox console version on December 8.
If you’ve yet to get yourself an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and don’t fancy running it on your last-gen system, then you’ll want to know all about the Halo Infinite system requirements. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s what you’ll need to run Master Chief’s latest outing.
Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Minimum specs
Here’s what you’ll need to run Halo Infinite on its most basic settings, courtesy of the game’s Steam page:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64 or higher
- Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video Memory: 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Recommended specs
If you want a better-looking game, here’s what 343 Industries recommends.
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Video Memory: 6 GB
- DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
As a reminder, Halo Infinite will drop on Xbox Game Pass on day one – and multiplayer will be entirely free to play on all platforms.