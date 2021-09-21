Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Halo Infinite will come to PC as well as console, but do you have the right rig to run it? Check out our guide to the Halo Infinite system requirements to find out.

Halo Infinite will continue the excellent work of the Halo Master Chief Collection in bringing Microsoft’s iconic franchise to PC, launching day and date alongside the Xbox console version on December 8.

If you’ve yet to get yourself an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and don’t fancy running it on your last-gen system, then you’ll want to know all about the Halo Infinite system requirements. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what you’ll need to run Master Chief’s latest outing.

Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Minimum specs

Here’s what you’ll need to run Halo Infinite on its most basic settings, courtesy of the game’s Steam page:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 RS3 x64 or higher

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Memory: 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Halo Infinite PC system requirements: Recommended specs

If you want a better-looking game, here’s what 343 Industries recommends.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Memory: 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

As a reminder, Halo Infinite will drop on Xbox Game Pass on day one – and multiplayer will be entirely free to play on all platforms.