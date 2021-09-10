How to play in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer preview: date, registration, more

As the long-awaited Halo Infinite draws closer, fans are getting another shot to play the game’s multiplayer in an upcoming preview.

It was recently leaked that Halo Infinite’s launch would be coming later this year, on December 8, creating a buzz and excitement for the upcoming franchise reboot.

Announcements have already been made about the game’s esport, the Halo Championship Series (HCS), which will feature the likes of Cloud9, FaZe, and many others.

With all of this hype, fans have been dying to get their hands on the game and test it for themselves. Lucky for them, that chance is coming right around the corner.

Halo Infinite multiplayer preview details

Halo recently announced that they will be doing a multiplayer preview on September 24 for players that are actively registered by September 13. This means that there are still a few days to get registered and lock in your spot to test out the new game.

Players can link their profiles to become Halo Insiders and get registered by completing the following steps:

Head to the Halo Waypoint website and click “Sign up” under “Become a Halo Insider” Sign in to your active Xbox live account by clicking “Sign in” and following the steps from the Xbox website afterwards. Click “yes” to allow Halo to access the app. Participants must be 18 and older. The next step is verifying your age and the confidentiality statement, then clicking the join button at the bottom of the page. Fill out basic info on the next two pages, paying close attention to the contact email address you enter, as this will have to be verified later. Select whether you would like to sign up for console or PC testing, then follow the steps outlined in each. The final step is to verify the email sent to the email address listed. After that, you’re all ready to go!

It’s worth noting that players must select which platform they would be participating on in order to be eligible for the Halo Infinite multiplayer preview. That process is detailed in the above video, as the process can be a bit tricky for some. However, this author was able to get fully through the registration process for both PC and Xbox in under 5 minutes.

With a likely December release looming, this may be one of the last chances to get access to Halo Infinite before its release. Don’t miss your opportunity to get out there and get ahead, Spartans.