How to watch Green Room Halo Infinite $25k Pro-Am: stream, teams, more

Xbox and Atlantic Records have partnered with eFuse to bring together a collection of athletes, artists, and pro players for their $20k Green Room event. We’ve got all the details you need to know to watch names like Baker Mayfield, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and more go head to head in Halo Infinite.

The first Halo Infinite Pro-Am tournament is here courtesy of eFuse and some of the biggest names in gaming will be battling it out for a share of $20,000.

This is everything you need to know to keep up with the chaos as this unique mix of esports personalities, athletes, and musicians face off in this one-of-a-kind event.

$20k Green Room Pro-Am stream & schedule

The stream can be watched on the official Atlantic Records YouTube channel that is embedded above.

The tournament starts on Wednesday, December 15, at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT/ 1 AM GMT) and is scheduled to run for at least four hours.

Nine teams will compete for their share of the prize and a set of custom championship rings designed by Kay Jewelers.

25K Green Room Pro-Am players & teams

A few teams have already been revealed for the event, such as Bankroll Hayden’s squad featuring 2x UFC champion Stipe Miocic, with content creators Ac7ion Man and Kat Gunn rounding it out.

Getting ready to play in the 20k Halo event with @AtlanticRecords hosted by @eFuse Check out my team! @Ac7ionMan @BankrolHayden @stipemiocic I’ll be streaming soon <3 pic.twitter.com/Mm3z8Qy77M — 🐈🔫 Kat Gunn (@MystikGunn) December 15, 2021

Halo pro Snip3down is squading up with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, esports casting veteran Falloutt, and musician Miles for the event.

Too excited to be competing in the first @AtlanticRecords x @Xbox Green Room Halo Infinite tournament with @Snip3down @bakermayfield & @wholelottamiles Eric’s playing from a LAN Center in Raleigh, next level dedication Will be streamed on Atlantic’s YouTube channel! See u there pic.twitter.com/d0qXOPzuWR — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) December 15, 2021

Popular Fortnite streamer NateHill and his duo, Funk, will be leading the charge for Lil Eazzyy’s team, and they’ll be joined by the NFL’s Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

The other squads won’t be revealed until the stream goes live, but expect to see names like Bugha, LEGIQN, and OpTic Hitch joining the fray when the action kicks off.

Who will come out on top in this Pro-Am spectacular? Make sure to tune in on December 15 to find out.