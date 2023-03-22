Dr Disrespect reveals his first verdict on Counter-Strike 2 and he’s impressed

Dr Disrespect revealed his first thoughts on Counter-Strike 2 during a stream where he was showing off his own game, DEADROP, and it’s fair to say he is impressed.

Just like many others interested in Counter-Strike, Dr Disrespect was watching a selection of explainer videos and promotional material for the CS sequel on March 22.

Fans now know the first Counter-Strke 2 limited test will include both deathmatch and unranked competitive matchmaking on Dust2. Other modes are expected to roll out in the future, including maps, other modes, and additional features.

So, what does Doc make of everything released so far?

Dr Disrespect reveals early verdict on Counter-Strike 2

During a live stream on March 22, Doc decided to take a break from DEADROP for a moment to check out the latest industry news.

Valve dropped more information about Counter-Strike 2, with the limited-beta test starting up that same day. In a blog post, they announced changes to combat with a “game-changing” responsive smoke coming in the sequel, on top of other differences.

Watching along with members of the Champions Club, Doc said: “The game looks really good, it’s so clean looking, y’know.”

He later started spitballing about ideas for upcoming events, saying he would love to see a Grand Final in Brazil someday, as part of the live audience.

Dr Disrespect added: “I wouldn’t mind going to a Counter-Strike competition… Who would be a grand final right now? Is Astralis still at the top?

“I’d like to go like a Grand Final in Brazil, Astralis versus the top Brazilian team for the Grand Final championship, yknow. Just to be in the crowd, in Brazil, at some massive stadium… If I was Counter-Strike right now, I’d be planning that. I’d try to get that lined up.”

Whether or not Dr Disrespect will end up playing Counter-Strike 2 on stream regularly remains to be seen.

Those looking to get hands-on with the game early can check out more details here, to get involved with the limited beta test. It has no official end date just yet – and kicked off on March 22.