Is Immortals of Aveum coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If Immortals of Aveum is catching your eye, whether you’re on Xbox Game Pass or not, then sit back as we fill you in on all the latest regarding the status of the FPS title on the subscription service.

Unique is certainly one way of describing Immortals of Aveum. From the minds of Ascendant Studios and the backing of EA, the FPS dispenses with the notion of guns and instead adds a magical touch to proceedings.

Article continues after ad

Creativity is the name of the game and has been etched into the game’s core. Your character, Jak, can use a multitude of weird and wonderful powers and you can be sure that the gameplay will produce one hell of a light show.

So, if you’re tempted by Immortals or are simply curious, our quick guide will run through the question of the inventive shooter appearing on Xbox Game Pass.

Ascendant Studios

Will Immortals of Aveum be on Xbox Game Pass?

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Immortals of Aveum will not be launching on Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

As with all games that are questioned on this subject, there has been no confirmation from either the devs or on the game’s Xbox store page to indicate that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass later down the line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it may be of little consolation, Immortals of Aveum will be arriving on another subscription service though – EA Play Pro. This is a PC-only benefit, but it would save you some money in the long run.

Article continues after ad

There have been plenty of instances of games skipping a day one Xbox Game Pass appearance before appearing on there later on. Immortals could easily follow this path, and if it does, we’ll let you know as soon as possible.

For more useful tidbits concerning Immortals of Aveum, check out the PC requirements for the game, as well as our exclusive preview.