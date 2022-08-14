If you’re getting subconscious about Facebook-users being able to see how people are reacting to your posts, luckily there’s a way you can hide from view. Here’s everything you need to know about to hide Likes on Facebook.

Being able to maintain online privacy and keep some form of social media personal is becoming an increasing concern.

However, rearranging your settings for your ‘Reactions‘ and ‘Page Likes‘ on the world’s biggest social network Facebook could help you regain some control both for yourself and your loved ones.

So, if you’re looking to conceal both your Page Likes and Reactions from prying eyes, here’s everything you need to know on how to hide Likes on the Facebook app.

Meta If you want to keep your reaction count hidden from others, here’s how you can make them only seen by you.

How to hide Likes on Facebook: Reactions

To hide your reaction count on Facebook from the public, follow these steps:

When using Facebook via the mobile app, tap the row of three lines in the top right-hand corner to open ‘Settings.’ Scroll down to the ‘Settings & privacy’ tab and click ‘Settings’ which can be found along side a profile icon. After being taken to the ‘Settings & privacy’ page, press ‘Reaction preferences’ under the ‘Preferences’ heading. If you don’t want to see the reaction count for posts shared by others on Facebook, hit the toggle on the right for ‘On posts from others.’ For hiding the reaction count of your posts from fellow users, press the ‘On your posts’ toggle at the bottom. If you change your mind, you can simply repeat these steps back to the ‘Reaction preferences’ page and edit the toggles to your preferred choice.

Unsplash: Brett Jordan You can edit your preferences to keep your Page Likes hidden away from public view on the Facebook app.

How to hide Likes on Facebook: Page Likes

For those wanting to keep their which pages they’ve Liked private, you’ll need to open Facebook on a desktop internet browser, then follow these simple steps:

After heading to your profile page, click the ‘More’ button located underneath your profile picture. Hit ‘Likes’ in the drop-down menu. Press the 3 dots icon and click the bottom ‘Edit the Privacy of your Likes’ option. You’ll then be given a long list of categories ranging from films to websites. Here, you can select a category that relates to the page(s) that you’ve Liked and want to keep private by clicking the Globe icon on the corresponding category. When the ‘Select Audience’ box pops up, press ‘Only me’ with the closed lock symbol. If you want to hide multiple pages, repeat steps 4-5. Hit ‘Close’ when you’re done.

So, there you have it that’s everything you need to know about hiding Likes on Facebook and keep your reactions away from your fellow users.

