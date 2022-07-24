How to remove accounts on Instagram

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

You are able to switch between multiple different accounts on Instagram, but when there are too many to manage, or you just want to get rid of an unnecessary additional account, it’s easy to remove them — here’s how.

People create Instagram accounts for all kinds of reasons, whether that’s a personal account to connect with friends and family and update people on their lives, or a business account you run either alone, or with other people.

Some users end up accumulating a number of different accounts, but fortunately, Instagram makes it easy for people to log in to multiple accounts on one device so users can quickly switch between them.

However, inevitably at some point you may want to get rid of one of your accounts from the app if you no longer use it.

Here’s how to remove an account from Instagram if you are logged into multiple.

Unsplash: Brett Jordan It’s easy to switch to different accounts on the Instagram app.

How to remove an account from the Instagram app

It’s first important to remember that removing an account from your device does not mean you have deleted it. Removing it is a different process to deleting or temporarily deactivating an account.

In order to simply remove an account you are logged into from your app, do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Tap your username at the top of your profile, and pick which account you want to remove. Click the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings.’ Scroll down, and tap ‘Log out,’ then confirm.

This should stop this particular account from showing up on your app.

