Knowing how to reroll in Aether Gazer can save you a lot of money and time, especially if you’re after a specific S-tier character. So, here’s how you can reroll in Aether Gazer.

Aether Gazer features plenty of colorful characters for players to unlock and get to grips with. However, unlocking the specific character you want can be incredibly difficult, particularly when you’re rolling for the game’s S-tier units.

In fact, you can quickly chew through your Modifier Scan Vouchers when rolling on Aether Gazer banners. This is because high-tier characters like Shinri Tsukuyomi have a much lower chance of unlocking.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there is a way to reroll in Aether Gazer, which can help you to unlock the S-tier character you want. So, be sure to follow our reroll guide below to help increase your chances of success.

How to reroll in Aether Gazer

Xiamen Yongshi Performing a reroll in Aether Gazer is incredibly easy.

In order to do an Aether Gazer reroll, you’ll need to follow the simple steps outlined below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Launch the Aether Gazer app and sign in with a Guest account .

. Complete the tutorial .

. Claim all your free rewards.

Use your free pulls on the banner with the character you wish to unlock.

If you unlock the character you’re after, then simply continue playing.

It’s important to note, that even if you use the method above, it can still take a while to unlock specific characters. If you fail to get the unit you want, then simply delete the account by heading over to the home menu and selecting ‘User Center’ (bottom right), and clicking ‘Delete Account’.

Article continues after ad

Now that your account has been deleted, follow the above steps once again until you finally unlock that elusive S-tier.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can reroll in Aether Gazer. Make sure you check out our Aether Gazer codes page for all the latest free rewards.