Are there any redeemable codes in Aether Gazer?

Wondering whether there are any Aether codes to redeem at launch? Well, our handy codes page has everything you need to know.

While Aether Gazer has only just been released, many players will be eager to find out whether there will be any redeemable codes. After all, similar games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail feature plenty of free rewards.

Not only can free items help with leveling up your characters, but they can also give you more opportunities to roll on the game’s banners. This is obviously incredibly important for anyone looking to build a powerful team comp.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re diving into the colorful world of Aether Gazer and wish to get a headstart on your adventure, or just wish to know if there are any codes you can redeem in the future, then our Aether Gazer codes hub has everything you need to know.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Are there any Aether Gazer codes?

Xiamen Yongshi Aether Gazer features plenty of colorful characters.

No, there are no codes available in Aether Gazer. This is down to the game only just being released. However, there is a redeemable codes section within the game, which means players will be able to redeem codes in the future. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as Aether Gazer codes are released in the near future.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem codes in Aether Gazer

Xiamen Yongshi Aether Gazer codes will release in the future.

While there are currently no codes available in Aether Gazer, we have outlined how you can redeem them once they are announced. To redeem Aether Gazer codes, follow these simple steps outlined below:

Launch Aether Gazer via the app or PC launcher.

Tap on the Mimir icon in the top-left corner

in the top-left corner Select the redeem code option.

option. Enter a valid code and click Confirm.

Once you’ve done the above steps, your rewards will be added to your inventory. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back here once the game releases, as we’ll be adding codes if and when they get revealed.