Since Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game it’s natural for players to crave specific Agents when they start playing. Here is a guide on how to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero so that you can play with your favorite Agents right from the start.

If you want to ease up on the challenge posed by the Hollows, you need to pull for Agents (characters) from the gacha. After all, it’s vital you get hold of the most powerful or your favorite Agent as early as possible to make the experience worthwhile.

You can achieve this with a method called rerolling. It’s quite simple but can be time-consuming depending on how lucky you get. So, here’s how to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero.

Rerolling is an easy way to target specific S-rank in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero reroll guide

Before you start rerolling, you need to have multiple new email IDs ready. Once you have them in place, here’s what you need to do:

Register a Zenless Zone Zero account with a new email ID. Play through the early section of the game until the Signal (banner) option opens. Use whatever pulls you have gathered on the banner of your choice. If the character you have been looking for drops, then continue playing. If not, then repeat steps 1-3.

It is also important to mention here that an email ID you may have used in other HoYoverse titles will not work while rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero. The reroll email IDs need to be brand new as there is no guest login system available.

Should you reroll in Zenless Zone Zero?

The answer to this question can be yes or no, depending on what you are looking to achieve. If you just want to pull for the character you want, then yes, rerolling is worth it. At the end of the day personal satisfaction is of utmost priority and playing with your favorite characters should be the focus.

However, if you are looking for meta, then the answer is no. Based on past HoYoverse games like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact, meta shifts rapidly between patches. The characters you pull now might become weaker as early as the upcoming version 1.1.

Therefore, focusing too much on meta while you’re starting out isn’t always worth it.

If you are looking to play Zenless Zone Zero, check out our guide on system requirements. For more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards.