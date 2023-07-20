Roblox Type Soul codes (July 2023): Free rerolls, tickets & more

One of the most played games on Roblox based on the hit series Bleach is called Type Soul. Players can take on the role of The Quincy, the Soul Society, or even a Hollow, gaining access to tickets and rerolls as they progress through the game. However, if you have the right Roblox codes, you can have them for free in July 2023.

Type Soul (formerly referred to as TYPE://SOUL) is one of the many anime-inspired games available on Roblox. The popular anime Bleach served as inspiration for this game, which allows players to assume the role of their favorite character.

Article continues after ad

Players have the option of playing as a member of The Soul Society or a Hollow, both of which grants unique skills that can be used to rise to the top of the server’s power rankings and vanquish their enemies.

In order to gain access to those skills, you need tickets and rerolls so you can level up faster in the game. While the grind to earn them can take forever, there are certain Roblox codes that can grant you those for free.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the codes for you to redeem in Roblox Type Soul as of July 2023.

Contents

Roblox Roblox Type Soul is inspired by popular anime Bleach.

Working Type Soul Codes in July 2023

Here’s a list of working Type Soul codes:

CODE ITEMS 80klikes Free Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll newgame Free Locked Soul Ticket shutdownsrry One Elemental Reroll 55klikes Free Blue Pill tyforfollows Free Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll 35klikes Free Blue Pill 20klikes Free Locked Weapon Reroll 10klikes Free Blue Pill sorryforshutdown Free Soul Ticket

Are there any expired codes?

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Type Soul as of July 20, 2023. Players can use the working codes above in the game to gain rewards.

CODE REWARDS – –

However, as soon as a working code becomes inactive, we’ll add it right here, so make sure to check back for such an update.

Article continues after ad

Roblox Players can redeem Type Soul codes to get freebies in Roblox.

How to redeem Type Soul Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Type Soul in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Type Soul on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Press the Codes button on the top left side of your screen denoted by a gift icon. In the window that appears, enter a working code in the text box from the list above. Press the Enter key to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Type Soul codes grant users an array of free rerolls and pills that are useful for upgrading their character and becoming the most powerful player in Roblox. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

Article continues after ad

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Type Soul codes in Roblox for July 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes