Are you not satisfied with your starting 5-star character? Here’s how to reroll in Wuthering Waves to ensure you’ve got the best possible starting character for you.

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game, which means collecting characters is a key part of its gameplay. Some of the characters are very strong, while others are not so impressive.

Even though you receive several free characters at the beginning, you might be interested in starting your game on the right note. This means getting the 5-star character you’d prefer from the very start.

Rerolls in Wuthering Waves is how you go about doing this. Below, we’ll explain how to reroll in Wuthering Waves and if it’s worth doing.

Kuro Games You can reroll your account in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to reroll your account

Before rerolling, you must have multiple email IDs at your disposal. This is because Kuro Games doesn’t have a system where you can log in as a guest.

Once you are ready follow the steps:

Create an ID and log in to the game.

Play through the tutorial mission for around 35 mins.

This happens after you have met Yanyang, Chixia, and Baizhi.

Play until wishing gets unlocked.

Start wishing in the Utterance of Marvel banner with Lustrous Tides.

Repeat if you do not get the character you want.

The Utterance of Marvel banner is the best choice as you’ll receive a 5-star in 50 pulls. However, you must remember that you will not get the pre-registration rewards for every email ID. You will get it only for the one that was pre-registered.

This means you will miss out on 20 Lustrous Tides from the rewards. The subsequent rerolls will take longer as you will have to play the game for a while before you collect 50 wishes in total.

Which characters to target while rerolling

There are five different 5-star characters, out of which you will receive one from the Utterance of Marvel banner. Among them, three are really good and worth rerolling for. The characters are as follows:

Character Reason for rerolling

Verina Verina is one of the strongest units in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star party-wide healer who will come in handy in the early game. She can also provide ATK and DMG buffs which will benefit you in end-game content.

Calcharo Irrespective of whether you are pulling for Jiyan or not, you will need a second DPS eventually. Calcharo will fill that role perfectly. He is not only a top-tier DPS unit, but he also has good synergy with Yinlin.

So, if you are skipping Jiyan and pulling for Yinlin, Calcharo is a must-have for you.

Encore Encore is another good Fusion DPS unit that can function quite well in the early game. Her damage is quite good, with the only downside being a lack of dedicated Fusion support.

However, Encore is also very easy to play as her combos are straightforward. This will make the early game easier for you, while you are still learning the mechanics of Wuthering Waves.

Is rerolling worth it in Wuthering Waves?

There are both positives and negatives to this. The negative is that, every time you reroll you need to play for around 35 minutes before you can start wishing. However, the 5-star you receive is random from the Utterance of Marvel banner.

This means you can receive Lingyang around five times in a row, depending on how unlucky you are. This will waste your time and make the early experience bitter. Additionally, if you do not get the 5-star you want from the discounted banner, you will get them for sure from the Beginner banner.

This is because the Beginner Convene lets you target the 5-star you want for 80 pulls. Combined with the pre-registration and all the other rewards you will get, you will collect those 80 pulls in no time. Finally, you must realize that all the 5-stars in version 1.0, will eventually become obsolete in the next three to four months.

The part where you have to make multiple email IDs is also quite annoying. It is recommended you play the game normally and target the 5-star you want from the Beginner banner if you fail to get them from the discounted banner.

On the positive side, Wuthering Waves is all about playing with your favorite character. If you like Jianxin, you should reroll until you get her otherwise the game will feel boring. This is why, if you are truly attached to a character, even if they are a 4-star, you should reroll until you get them.

