AEW star Kenny Omega teases Yakuza debut in Like a Dragon 8

With the future of Sega’s Yakuza series now clear, as both Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon 8 have been revealed, it appears wrestling’s ‘best bout machine’ Kenny Omega could be the next big name to feature in the franchise.

With this year’s Tokyo Game Show now in full swing, many of the biggest local publishers have begun to reveal what’s in store for fans around the globe.

Among the major players was Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG Studio), which held its own 2022 showcase event under Sega on September 14 — one that Kenny Omega was involved in advertising.

Announced during the show was Like a Dragon 8, the next installment in the mega-popular Yakuza series. While sticking with the recent RPG combat systems, this entry is set to combine the past and the present as newcomer Ichiban Kasuga was seen standing next to former protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in the reveal trailer.

With fans already eagerly anticipating the crossover, it appears the duo could stumble upon another fighting legend on their travels. None other than former New Japan sensation turned AEW star Kenny Omega has teased an appearance in the upcoming title.

While off television in light of his suspension due to All Out’s backstage ‘melee,’ Omega has traveled to Japan for a few reasons. After reuniting with his Golden Lover Kota Ibushi, he planned to attend the Tokyo Game Show to promote AEW Fight Forever, the company’s first major project.

Before getting to the work side of the trip, however, he stopped by Sega Studios to have some fun. “Thank you Sega for the amazing tour, and for creating a character model of me in the Yakuza engine,” Omega shared on Instagram.

Instagram: kennyomegamanx Kenny Omega could have his own side quest in the next Yakuza title.

In the accompanying pictures, we can see Omega in front of a facial capture rig, scanning his appearance to them be implemented in a certain game. While the exact title was kept under wraps, it’s only a natural fit to see The Cleaner in the next Yakuza.

From Keiji Mutoh and Masahiro Chono serving as rivals in Yakuza: Kiwami 2, to current NJPW headliners Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito throwing down in Yakuza 6, the series has often crossed over with local wrestling stars. Now, it appears the developers are eager to add one more legend to the mix with the inclusion of Omega.

While he hasn’t exactly wrestled in Japan since the creation of AEW, he nonetheless remains one of the most popular names in the region today. Thus, it would make perfect sense to see him involved in the Yakuza series, and with Like a Dragon 8 next up, it’s a safe bet we won’t have to wait long. Omega could even deliver both the Japanese and English voice lines himself.