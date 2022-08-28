Best Saints Row Easter Eggs: Marvel, Fallout, Zelda & more

Saints Row marks a new era for Deep Silver Volition’s franchise, but there are heaps of Easter Eggs to find. Here are the best secrets to find in the Saints Row reboot, including their locations.

Developers have been adding tributes to pop culture in games for decades. The Saints Row franchise is no stranger to this celebratory act, with the latest Saints Row game featuring some of the best Easter Eggs yet.

With nods to Fallout, Marvel, and more, here are some of the best Easter Eggs you can find in the Saints Row reboot.

Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey

As you travel around the desert landscape in Santo Ileso, you can unearth some pretty absurd things. Travel to Badlands South and head to the marked area on the map to find this brilliant nod to Stanley Kubrick’s seminal sci-fi classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Though the movie was a landmark moment in cinema, it seems the people of Santo Ileso are less impressed, as you can find some crude graffiti near the monolith.

Deep Silver Volition Things are quite strange out there in the desert.

Thor’s hammer

Are you worthy to wield the power of Thor? Find out for yourself, as the Norse god and Marvel favourite’s weapon can be found in the southwest region of Badlands South. Make sure to snap a photo of the hammer too, as it will check off a collectible for the Saints HQ.

Deep Silver Volition Become mighty by finding Thor’s hammer in Saints Row.

The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo’s iconic adventure franchise makes a neat appearance in Saints Row. There are plenty of dumpsters within the game to rummage through, but if you travel to Rojas Desert North, you’ll be treated to some dumpster diving that triggers a Zelda-like jingle and a golden aura emanating around you. Similar to opening chests in the Zelda franchise, this is one of the more subtle nods in the game.

Fallout games

Hold onto your bottle caps, as they come in handy if an apocalypse hits. Yes, Bethesda’s long-running RPG franchise, Fallout, makes an appearance in the Saints Row reboot. During one of the game’s hilarious LARP missions, you can find a chest that makes reference to Fallout’s method of currency.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Turtles in a hard shell? Turtle power? It can only be the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Though the pizza-loving ninjas don’t appear in person, you can find a small token of appreciation for them.

Deep Silver Volition, YouTube: xGarbett We’ll bring the pizza.

Cabbit

Cabbit has appeared all over the Saints Row franchise. This traditional doesn’t end here either. Courtesy of YouTube and Easter Egg hunter xGarbett, you can get a glimpse of the pink rabbit-like creature in Santo Illeso.

Red Faction games

Deep Silver Volition’s Red Faction franchise holds its place in the hearts of many players. Though its been quite some time since we have a new entry, the excellent sci-fi shooter franchise gets a great Easter Egg in Saints Row. Head over to Red Faction Memorial Park and see for yourself.

Streets of Rage and Johnny Gat

Gaining new clothes in Saints Row is a blast purely because of the wild choices that are available. Eventually, you’ll unlock some in-game merchandise that advertises ‘Saints of Rage’, while putting Saints Row icon Johnny Gat front and center. Gat was a key figurehead in the Saints leadership in the previous games. Of course, ‘Saints of Rage’ is a clear nod to the Streets of Rage, the legendary brawler franchise.

Pennywise The Clown

Over in Kavanagh County Territory, allow yourself to be creeped out by a reference to Stephen King’s IT.

Deep Silver Volition, YouTube: SakuraGamingUK Don’t stand too close.

The Three Amigos

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase’s beloved comedy The Three Amigos has not one, but two references in Saints Row! Firstly, you can equip an emote via the ‘Style’ app on the in-game phone, which will allow you to pull off their iconic dance moves. However, NPC’s won’t be huge fans of it. Lastly, you’ll be able to experience The Singing Bush over at Badlands South.

And there you have it, these are some of the best Easter Eggs in Saints Row. Be sure to check out our guides and all the latest Saints Row news on your journeys around Santo Ileso.