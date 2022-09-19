GTA 6 leak forces secret update for both GTA Online & Red Dead

Rockstar denied rumors of delaying GTA 6 following a number of leaks and has since rolled out a secret update for GTA Online and Red Dead.

On September 18, a massive GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location and gameplay features in a series of early development build videos. Fans feared Rockstar would slow down development after what may be the most significant leak in video game history.

However, the developers stepped forward and assured fans, “We do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

Reliable Rockstar news source Tez2 shared a secret Rockstar security-related patch, and the implications.

Take-Two Interactive GTA Online and other Rockstar titles received a secret security-related update.

On September 19, it was reported that Rockstar rolled out a secret update updating the QA builds for all of its major titles.

QA refers to quality assurance testing and is a common practice for video game developers dealing with bugs or game issues.

In a deleted Tweet, Tez2 claimed the latest Rockstar update was “most definitely, security related. The ramifications of the network intrusion. This will no doubt result in pushbacks/delays.”

Twitter: Tez2

One player asked if they could explain “why it will result in delays?”

Tez2 replied, “Rockstar confirmed no delays or disruptions in the long-term. But this is obviously affecting in the short term.”

Previously, Rockstar said, “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

Tez2 deleted their initial tweet about the update, so all information should be taken with a grain of salt until Rockstar provides an official statement.