Spotify celebrates 25 years of Grand Theft Auto in the build-up to GTA 6

Spotify has curated a playlist for fans to listen to featuring a list of songs throughout Grand Theft Auto history to celebrate the franchise ahead of GTA 6’s reveal.

It may have taken ten years, but in November 2023, Rockstar finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is coming. This confirmation revealed that the first official trailers for GTA 6 will be released in early December 2023, much to everyone’s delight.

Looking ahead to GTA 6, many fans have been looking for an excuse to celebrate the series and get hyped ahead of its reveal trailer. Understandable given that it’s set to be the biggest video game launch of all time. So much so that some streamers are offering thousands of dollars to play early.

While there are plenty of ways to celebrate, Spotify’s idea is to listen to the many classic songs that have featured on GTA radio stations over the years. The music streaming platform has even put together a curated playlist for fans to enjoy.

Spotify’s GTA Radio celebrates 25 years of Grand Theft Auto

Spotify has released a curated playlist of 100 songs customized to each user’s tastes from GTA history featuring some of the best the franchise’s iconic radio stations offer.

The playlist spans several games including entries from Vice City through GTA V, with the prior titles using mainly in-house music rather than real songs.

The songs included are largely taken from the existing official playlists for each game but those prior were not curated. That meant there were a lot of songs that wouldn’t be to your taste but that shouldn’t be the case anymore.

While the exact playlist will change based on your musical tastes, these are some of the most popular songs featured:

99 Luftballons (Nena) – GTA Vice City

(Nena) – GTA Vice City Africa (TOTO) – GTA Vice City

(TOTO) – GTA Vice City Cult of Personality (Living Colour) – GTA San Andreas

(Living Colour) – GTA San Andreas Heart of Glass (Blondie) – GTA Vice City Stories

(Blondie) – GTA Vice City Stories A Horse with No Name (America, George Martin) – GTA San Andreas

(America, George Martin) – GTA San Andreas I Just Died In Your Arms (Cutting Crew) – GTA Vice City

(Cutting Crew) – GTA Vice City In The Air Tonight (Phil Collins) – GTA Vice City Stories

(Phil Collins) – GTA Vice City Stories Killing In the Name (Rage Against The Machine) – GTA San Andreas

(Rage Against The Machine) – GTA San Andreas Only Girl In The World (Rihanna) – GTA V

(Rihanna) – GTA V Slow Ride (Foghat) – GTA San Andreas

(Foghat) – GTA San Andreas Soviet Connection (Michael Hunter) – GTA IV

(Michael Hunter) – GTA IV The Rhythm of the Night (Corona) – GTA V

(Corona) – GTA V Video Killed The Radio Star (The Buggles) – GTA Vice City

(The Buggles) – GTA Vice City We Built This City (Starship) – GTA V

(Starship) – GTA V Welcome To The Jungle (Guns N’ Roses) – GTA San Andreas

This playlist should keep GTA fans entertained for some time. Plus with it being curated there are certain to be plenty of great songs that you can add to your playlists afterward. That alone makes this well worth listening to.