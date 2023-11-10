Adin Ross roasted for offering $500,000 to play GTA 6 early

Kick streamer Adin Ross is reportedly offering half-a-million dollars for an early copy of GTA 6 and the internet is roasting him over it.

Adin Ross is pretty well-known for his over-the-top purchases, including paying $200,000 for an “unreleased” Kanye & Travis Scott song that turned out to be AI-generated. Now, he’s setting his sights on GTA 6.

Following news that Rockstar Games would finally be unveiling the first trailer for GTA VI in early December, the internet has blown up with speculation about what it will feature and when the game will be released.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross, who has been hyped for the upcoming game like many others, decided to offer a small fortune to anyone who could get him GTA VI early, but viewers were quick to let him know that his plan could backfire.

Article continues after ad

Adin Ross offers $500K for early GTA 6 copy

In response to the Adin Ross updates X account posting about how the Kick star is offering $500K to play GTA 6, fans began slamming the streamer.

“Bro going get scammed again,” mocked one user, referencing the $200K Kanye song fiasco.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Dude is literally begging to be scammed at this point,” another joked.

“Bro spends 200k on AI song, 2 million on gambling, and 500k on early cop of GTA 6… Does he invest in things that will make him money or how does this work?” someone else chimed in.

Others pointed out that acquiring an early copy of GTA 6 could result in a hefty lawsuit from Rockstar and warned him not to follow through with the deal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait for the next Grand Theft Auto game to finally arrive, but at least we’re confirmed to get our first official look at it in just a few short weeks.