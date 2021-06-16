Rockstar Games announce shutdown of GTA Online on Xbox 360 & PS3

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA Online will be shut down on the Xbox 360 and PS3 at the end of the year, making way for the newer consoles.

Having released back in 2013, GTA V still retains a huge and dedicated fanbase that eagerly awaits any new updates to the game.

While the story side of the title is loved by the community, it’s the multiplayer aspects of GTA V that have kept players engaged for the last seven years and counting.

With regular weekly patches and the occasional major content update, Rockstar has proven that despite GTA’s age, it’s still capable of keeping fans interested. The game is even coming to the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5 in November of 2021, adding huge graphical upgrades to the title.

Despite this, while there’s a lot of new content in the pipeline for GTA V fans, Rockstar has decided it’s time to leave some of the older aspects of the title behind. This involved them announcing plans to shut down GTA Online on the Xbox 360 and PS3.

When is GTA Online shutting down for PS3 & Xbox 360?

Rockstar has announced that GTA Online on the Xbox 360 and the PS3 will be officially shutting down on December 16, 2021. On top of this, Shark Cash Cards will no longer be available to purchase for those platforms after September 15, 2021.

Keep in mind, these changes will only affect the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online. Players who own copies of the game on these platforms will still be able to progress and play through the story mode as usual.

Why is GTA Online shutting down for PS3 and Xbox 360?

Rockstar has likely decided to shut down GTA Online for the PS3 and Xbox 360 as not enough players are using those consoles anymore. Both platforms were released all the way back in 2010, and with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 available to purchase, they’re no longer even the previous generation of consoles.

While this news will be sad for a lot of GTA fans who began playing the title on these consoles, it’s unlikely to affect the majority of players.

For now, there’s still six months before the shutdown takes place, so consider booting up your Xbox 360 or PS3 and hopping onto GTA multiplayer while you still have the chance.